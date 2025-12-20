9 Ski Towns With Main Streets As Memorable As The Mountain

Skiers are an interesting bunch when it comes to traveling to enjoy their winter sport of choice. Instead of sunny destinations during winter, the white, snowy landscapes of America's best skiing destinations beckon to their souls at the end of the year, when ski season begins. According to a study sponsored by the Mountain Travel Symposium, they also want to maximize their time on the slopes when they get to their destination. That's not surprising. After significant investment in lessons, pricey gear, and mountainside accommodations, it makes sense that skiers would want to spend as much time as possible enjoying skiing.

With the ski season limited to just a few months every year, they also have added pressure to try to squeeze in whatever time they can in the snow. But perhaps the biggest thing keeping skiers addicted to the mountains is the fact that the sport is just plain exhilarating. Due to all these incentives to stay on the slopes, dragging them away to do something else can be a feat. Only the best ski towns can manage to pull skiers off the mountain. We've done the research and found ski towns with entertaining main streets that could almost rival skiing down the slopes. From cowboy-themed main streets to posh ones filled with luxury shopping, skiers of every persuasion will find a town they'll enjoy exploring as much as they like skiing.