Philadelphia's Most Dreamlike Tourist Attraction Is A One-Of-A-Kind Interactive Art Experience
Philadelphia is famously the home of "America's most historic square mile," and it's almost as well-known for its stunning urban parks and gardens. But its most dreamlike attraction is neither a historic landmark nor a green space: it's Otherworld Philadelphia, a one-of-a-kind attraction that's drawing rave reviews from tourists and locals alike.
Occupying a 40,000-square-foot former warehouse in Northeast Philly, Otherworld is an interactive experience for all ages. The site features 55 rooms filled with glowing large-scale art installations, dark passageways, "mixed reality playgrounds," and psychedelic soundscapes that visitors can explore at their own pace. Otherworld is just what the name says — otherworldly — and according to those who've walked through it and left reviews, you have to see it for yourself.
"Visually captivating and fantastical," said a journalist for The Philadelphia Inquirer. "This place was so cool," wrote one person on Google Reviews, "but hard to explain if you haven't been." Another visitor mentioned that it's easy to lose track of time while exploring. "Every room feels like a different universe — full of light, sound, color, and emotion," she wrote. "The atmosphere is creative, surreal, and visually stunning."
Discover the ethereal Otherworld Philadelphia
According to Otherworld Philadelphia's website, the place may be best described as "a surreal landscape of science fiction and fantasy." There's a narrative behind it: stepping through the luminous entryway, visitors are invited to imagine that they're citizens of the ancient settlement of Atam, "a city of perfection and order." You'll wander through the mystical city — and venture outside its borders, if you dare — collecting clues and solving puzzles along the way to uncover the secrets behind Atam's origins.
There's no right way to explore the site, and no particular route to follow, and that's part of the fun. Walking through Otherworld's dreamlike, ethereally illuminated rooms, outfitted with hands-on exhibits and art installations made by more than one hundred contributing artists, is a unique experience for each person.
One room was designed around the theme of melted ice cream, another resembles a giant tent; a third area features a trippy light and water show, and a fourth feels like an eerie New Orleans funeral. Massive mirrors around many corners provide one-of-a-kind photo ops, including quirky selfie set-ups — check out these tips for taking a selfie in a packed place with no one in the background.
Plan an artistic adventure in Northeast Philly
Whether you go for the cool photos, the escape room-style puzzles, or the larger-than-life art installations (or all of the above), Otherworld is a one-of-a-kind way to spend an afternoon. Past visitors say it's a great idea for a date or an outing with friends, and many visited with family groups. If you love the creative vibes at Otherworld, don't miss Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, a unique indoor-outdoor urban art garden on South Street.
Though the interactive art experience is billed as appropriate for all ages, some parents suggested it could be scary or overwhelming for younger children. But one dad said his two-year-old had a great time. "He absolutely loved running around and interacting with all of the exhibits," he wrote on Google Reviews. "We had to drag him away after exploring for almost three hours."
Timed-entry tickets (from $29.99 per person, with lower prices for children if you purchase a family pack) are available on Otherworld's website. Once you've entered the space, you can stay as long as you like, and onsite concessions let you take breaks for snacks and drinks. The experience is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and until 10 p.m. on Friday; from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Otherworld Philadelphia is about a 30-minute drive (or an hour on public transit) from 30th Street Station, one of America's best train stations.