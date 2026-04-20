New York City's 5 Hands-Down Best Bagel Shops, According To Locals

It's almost surprising that New York City's flag doesn't have a bagel emblazoned front and center. The NYC bagel is legendary: the city was ranked the top U.S. city for bagel lovers by 24/7 Wall St., beating San Francisco in second place by over double the points. There have even been scientific investigations into why the NYC bagels are so uniquely delicious. For locals, a bagel is a beloved companion for the morning commute, while for visitors, trying out an authentic NYC bagel is an experience worthy of a pilgrimage on its own. There's a good chance you'll start your day waiting in line at a neighborhood bagel shop before taking the uptown-bound train to Central Park or swooning over views from the Brooklyn Bridge.

For a city famous for its bagels, it should be no shock, then, that there are literally hundreds of bagel shops across the boroughs. A map of the city's bagel shops by Everything Is Everything shows at least 226 shops in the city (and notes that there are certainly more, which might not have been covered due to obscure online presence or temporary closure).

Rather than tapping the latest trendy and viral TikTok NYC eats, this ranking draws from firsthand experience and consistent praise from locals. I can hardly say I've been to every bagel shop in NYC, but I did consume a generous share of bagels during my eight years in the city. I drew from my own experiences and also used reviews from NYC locals (including Everything Is Everything) to pinpoint the most dependable bagel shop recommendations. For visitors who want to taste the city's best, these are five NYC bagel shops worth seeking out.