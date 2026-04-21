San Antonio's Upscale Suburb Is A Hill Country Escape With Standout Restaurants And Shopping

You've got myriad dining options in Stone Oak, ranging from the high-end to the more laid-back. For a delicious yet unpretentious meal, head to Trilogy Pizza & Wine, which you'll find nestled in the Stone Oak Crossing Shopping Center. As the name suggests, this friendly eatery bills itself as "your neighborhood pizzeria," dishing up both New York-style and Chicago-style pies without scrimping on quality or consistency. Know before you go: there's a special nearly every day of the week here, from Tuesday's two-for-one pizza deal to happy hour specials on various evenings, so be sure to check online to make the most of your visit.

Or, if you're eager to do as the Texans do and embark on the time-honoured tradition of steak, snag a table at J-Prime Steakhouse. While it may not quite be "the world's best steakhouse" – that'd be in Buenos Aires, Argentina — at this elegant restaurant, you can order various cuts of wagyu or USDA prime beef to suit your palate, along with classic side dishes such as potatoes, mac and cheese, and roasted vegetables. Wash it all down with a glass of vino from the well-curated wine list, which features a mix of domestic and international selections by the glass. If you're booking a table at J-Prime, be aware that this sophisticated restaurant's dress code asks diners to refrain from wearing athletic attire, caps, hoodies, slippers, and tank tops — so if you've been out exploring for the day, you may want to change before embarking on a standout dinner.