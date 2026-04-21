San Antonio's Upscale Suburb Is A Hill Country Escape With Standout Restaurants And Shopping
From memorable giraffe interactions to an underwater ghost town you can still see, Texas' Hill Country is a region that's chock-full of reasons to visit. But if you're looking for a Hill Country getaway that provides a balance of high-end serenity with exemplary eating and shopping opportunities, you've met your match in the north-central San Antonio suburb of Stone Oak, Texas. Until the 1980s, what's now Stone Oak was private ranch land – but it's now an intentionally planned, upscale suburb with verdant parks, walkability, and a vibrant community spirit that boasts easy proximity to San Antonio as well as plenty to offer in its own right.
Stone Oak is just 25 minutes by car from downtown San Antonio, and is also reachable (more circuitously) by public transit, making it an easy escape from the city center for shopping or a meal out, or an easy day trip for visitors to San Antonio. It's also under a 20-minute drive from San Antonio International Airport. In terms of accommodation, visitors have plenty of options in Stone Oak, including a Hyatt Place, Drury Plaza Hotel, Holiday Inn, and other hotels and motels, in addition to a selection of cozy and welcoming homes available to rent on Airbnb.
Dine on exceptional cuisine at Stone Oak's restaurants
You've got myriad dining options in Stone Oak, ranging from the high-end to the more laid-back. For a delicious yet unpretentious meal, head to Trilogy Pizza & Wine, which you'll find nestled in the Stone Oak Crossing Shopping Center. As the name suggests, this friendly eatery bills itself as "your neighborhood pizzeria," dishing up both New York-style and Chicago-style pies without scrimping on quality or consistency. Know before you go: there's a special nearly every day of the week here, from Tuesday's two-for-one pizza deal to happy hour specials on various evenings, so be sure to check online to make the most of your visit.
Or, if you're eager to do as the Texans do and embark on the time-honoured tradition of steak, snag a table at J-Prime Steakhouse. While it may not quite be "the world's best steakhouse" – that'd be in Buenos Aires, Argentina — at this elegant restaurant, you can order various cuts of wagyu or USDA prime beef to suit your palate, along with classic side dishes such as potatoes, mac and cheese, and roasted vegetables. Wash it all down with a glass of vino from the well-curated wine list, which features a mix of domestic and international selections by the glass. If you're booking a table at J-Prime, be aware that this sophisticated restaurant's dress code asks diners to refrain from wearing athletic attire, caps, hoodies, slippers, and tank tops — so if you've been out exploring for the day, you may want to change before embarking on a standout dinner.
Peruse the shops in Stone Oak
Stone Oak is home to several shopping centers and malls that make ideal destinations for avid shoppers. Start off at Village at Stone Oak, an open-air center that contains numerous businesses, from big-brand staples like DSW, Target, Ulta, and GameStop to unique offerings, like Stone Creek Jeweler. At this friendly, family-owned shop, you can purchase fine jewelry at price points that won't break the bank, get repairs and engravings done, and even consult with an in-house gemologist for appraisals. While there is plenty of parking at this shopping center, just be aware that finding a spot can be tricky on weekends.
Brides-to-be will want to make their way to the nearby Stone Oak Plaza shopping center for a visit to Bella Bride. This bridal boutique, which stocks a curated showroom of stylish wedding dresses primarily in the range of around $1,500 to $4,000, bills itself as offering "a wedding gown shopping experience like no other in the San Antonio Metro area." Notably, Bella Bride is the sole purveyor of some of the brands they carry. Just be sure to book ahead for an appointment to ensure that the attentive staff is available to work with you to find the perfect gown.
Still got the shopping bug after spending time in Stone Oak? Head into San Antonio proper to visit this historic neighborhood with shopping and cobbled streets.