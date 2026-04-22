Chicago's Classic Park Has An Underground, Artsy Feel

As the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago is known for iconic buildings like the Rookery Building, Tribune Tower, and the many architectural wonders along Lake Shore Drive. But the city isn't all steel and glass. There are more than 600 parks tucked between its skyscrapers. Some are just as renowned as its buildings, like the sprawling (and free) Millennium Park in the heart of downtown or the Wild Mile, the world's first floating eco-park. Others are more under-the-radar, making them ideal escapes from the crowds and noise of Chicago's streets. One of these is Union Park, a 14-acre historic green space that has been a hub for arts and culture for over a century.

Union Park is in the West Loop, one of Chicago's most vibrant neighborhoods that's become a foodie hotspot thanks to the impressive variety of acclaimed eateries along the stretch of Randolph Street known as Restaurant Row. Union Park anchors the western end of Randolph Street, just a few minutes' walk from some of the city's best places to eat. It was one of Chicago's first public parks when it was created in 1853.

In the 19th century, the park's artificial lake was a popular place for kids to cool off in the summer, and it featured landscape innovations like an experimental wildflower garden designed by Prairie Style architect Jens Jensen. It was also the first of Chicago's parks to integrate in the 1910s, paving the way for jazz and gospel performances that developed its reputation as a venue for music, dance, and theater. While the lake has since been replaced by a swimming pool, Union Park is still known as a place to listen to music and enjoy the outdoors right in the city.