Montana's Underrated Lakefront Town Offers Fishing, Swimming, Good Eats, And Alpine Adventures
Some cities don't need an introduction because their name says it all. There's the unusual ghost town of Nothing, Arizona and the devilishly-named Hell, Michigan with its bizarre attractions. Not all of them are bleak, though. Lakeside, Montana is as straightforward as it gets — there's a lake, and it's right beside it. This quaint town sits on the shores of Flathead Lake, which boasts some of the clearest waters in North America. Most people use Lakeside as a jumping-off point for visiting the nearby Glacier National Park, commonly known as the "Crown of the Continent." However, this hamlet also has plenty to offer, especially if you like mountain coasters.
The Lakeside community was established by European immigrants, local entrepreneurs, and World War I veterans. Initially, it was called "Stoner" but was later changed to "Chautauqua" and "Lacon." Those didn't stick either, and eventually, "Lakeside" was the name that made the most sense. The lakefront destination has numerous namesake locations honoring its founders, such as Stoner Creek (after its founder John J. Stoner) and Adams Street (after fruit farmer Gurdon H. Adams). Thanks to regional tourism, Lakeside grew to accommodate visitors, with several inns and RV campgrounds providing shelter for tourists.
Getting to Lakeside is a piece of cake if you're flying into the town — Glacier Park International Airport is just 35 minutes away. The drive from Missoula is less than two hours, while Bozeman is 4.5 hours away. Helena, on the other hand, is a little over three hours away. For comfy lodging, book a stay at Elk Ridge Village Cabins, Stoner Creek Cabins, Riley Cabins, Whispering Pines Cabins, or The Cabins at Blacktail. Or, opt for a more rustic experience at Edgewater RV Resort, complete with 30/50 amp hookups, picnic tables, patios, and barbecue areas.
Lakeside promises good times on the water
There's nothing quite like warm days by the water, and Flathead Lake is the perfect place to cool off. West Shore State Park features excellent swimming opportunities, with a more rocky beach and a peaceful environment. You'll encounter boat launching facilities, too, meaning fishing excursions are always on the table. The 120,320-acre glittering beauty teems with bull trout, mountain whitefish, northern pikeminnow, and peamouth chub. Some anglers might search for largescale suckers, slimy sculpins, Westslope cutthroat trout, and the most common species found here, lake trout — the largest ever caught here weighed a whopping 42 pounds.
You can also go swimming at Lakeside Community Park. The waterfront spot is a great place to take a dip, followed by a picnic on the grassy areas. Bring your stand-up paddleboard while you're at it to glide across the lake. Forgot them back home? Trust Sea Me Paddle to equip you with quality boards and kayaks so you don't miss out on the fun. Or, take it up a notch with jet skis from Wild Wave Watercraft and Boat Rentals for a much-needed adrenaline rush — pontoon and ski boats are available as well.
Your stomach is going to rumble at some point — when hunger strikes, head to Harbor Grille for a delicious meal paired with a good view. The shrimp cocktail and steamed clams are a must-have, while the ahi tuna salad topped with candied pecans offers a refreshing flavor. Their Swiss mushroom burger is a crowd-pleaser, but don't leave without trying their jambalaya. If you're craving broasted chicken, make your way to The Short Branch for the best in town — their juicy steaks are just as mouthwatering. Those who want to enjoy a pint can check out the craft beer selections at Tamarack Brewing Company.
Alpine thrills galore in Lakeside
One of the coolest things about Lakeside is that you can race down a mountain on the state's only alpine coaster. The Flathead Lake Alpine Coaster provides an adventure of a lifetime, where you'll ascend 1000 feet into the peaks and ride the gradual drop at your preferred speed. This family-friendly activity is an unforgettable way to experience Lakeside's nature — bonus points if you get the unlimited ride pass. Have a fear of heights? Swap rollercoasters for gem mining. You might find crystals, fossils, and precious stones to take as souvenirs.
The mighty mountains of Lakeside are home to a blooming lavender farm. Make a stop at Purple Mountain Lavender to admire the calming florals and their hues of purple. With more than 1,500 plants and 35 varieties growing in the field, the farm is a feast for the senses — browse their lavender-based products, such as essential oils, sprays, and bundles. During the winter months, snow blankets the mountains, and everyone leaves the shoreline for Blacktail Mountain Ski Area. Whether or not you know how to ski, you can learn a few tricks before conquering the slopes. Even if you visit in the summertime, you still get to have outdoor fun — camping, hiking, biking, disc golf, and off-roading are common activities.
When you're not exploring the lake or mountains, you're probably looking for a decent cup of joe. Glacier Perks Coffee House is the go-to spot for locals and vacationers to get their morning fuel. They have all the basics down — mochas, cold brew, cappuccinos, macchiattos — but their matcha latte is what keeps people coming back. With that settled, continue planning more mountain escapades in Montana. Anaconda, a hidden gem on the Continental Divide, is a secret town with endless recreation just three and a half hours away.