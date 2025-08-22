Montana's Underrated Lakefront Town Offers Fishing, Swimming, Good Eats, And Alpine Adventures

Some cities don't need an introduction because their name says it all. There's the unusual ghost town of Nothing, Arizona and the devilishly-named Hell, Michigan with its bizarre attractions. Not all of them are bleak, though. Lakeside, Montana is as straightforward as it gets — there's a lake, and it's right beside it. This quaint town sits on the shores of Flathead Lake, which boasts some of the clearest waters in North America. Most people use Lakeside as a jumping-off point for visiting the nearby Glacier National Park, commonly known as the "Crown of the Continent." However, this hamlet also has plenty to offer, especially if you like mountain coasters.

The Lakeside community was established by European immigrants, local entrepreneurs, and World War I veterans. Initially, it was called "Stoner" but was later changed to "Chautauqua" and "Lacon." Those didn't stick either, and eventually, "Lakeside" was the name that made the most sense. The lakefront destination has numerous namesake locations honoring its founders, such as Stoner Creek (after its founder John J. Stoner) and Adams Street (after fruit farmer Gurdon H. Adams). Thanks to regional tourism, Lakeside grew to accommodate visitors, with several inns and RV campgrounds providing shelter for tourists.

Getting to Lakeside is a piece of cake if you're flying into the town — Glacier Park International Airport is just 35 minutes away. The drive from Missoula is less than two hours, while Bozeman is 4.5 hours away. Helena, on the other hand, is a little over three hours away. For comfy lodging, book a stay at Elk Ridge Village Cabins, Stoner Creek Cabins, Riley Cabins, Whispering Pines Cabins, or The Cabins at Blacktail. Or, opt for a more rustic experience at Edgewater RV Resort, complete with 30/50 amp hookups, picnic tables, patios, and barbecue areas.