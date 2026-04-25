One Of The West Coast's Longest Wooden Piers Is A Beloved California Fishing Haven For Sunsets And Snacks

Without question, Southern California's near picture-perfect weather and beautiful coastline are what draw visitors seeking to experience it for themselves. The region is chock full of stunning places — from cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego to smaller beach communities, inland mountains, and desert havens. Along the sun-kissed shoreline of the Pacific Ocean is Oceanside, one of California's coolest cities with New England vibes. Arguably, one of its leading attractions is one of the West Coast's longest wooden piers, known as a fishing oasis, with tasty bites and breathtaking sunsets.

The 1,954-foot-long Oceanside Municipal Pier, originally built in 1888, is ranked among the five longest walkable piers in California, based on attracting visitors. It's eclipsed by the famed Santa Cruz Wharf and Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf, both of which are also wooden and are tourist havens. The original pier's location was at the end of Wisconsin Ave, and it was lost to a storm two years later, according to the City of Oceanside. There would be five additional piers built on its current spot, at the end of Pier View Way, with the most recent constructed in 1987. In 2024, locals like myself held our collective breaths when news broke that a fire had erupted on the west end. While the majority of the pier was saved, a vacant restaurant and a small food store were destroyed. After a brief full closure, the majority reopened, and the damaged section is undergoing repair.

The annual number of visitors to the iconic pier wasn't available to report, but visitors on Tripadvisor note a pier stroll as a top activity in Oceanside, with a 4.5 rating. Google reviewers rank it slightly higher, at 4.7 overall, with stellar sunsets, fishing, and dining as leading factors.