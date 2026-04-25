One Of The West Coast's Longest Wooden Piers Is A Beloved California Fishing Haven For Sunsets And Snacks
Without question, Southern California's near picture-perfect weather and beautiful coastline are what draw visitors seeking to experience it for themselves. The region is chock full of stunning places — from cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego to smaller beach communities, inland mountains, and desert havens. Along the sun-kissed shoreline of the Pacific Ocean is Oceanside, one of California's coolest cities with New England vibes. Arguably, one of its leading attractions is one of the West Coast's longest wooden piers, known as a fishing oasis, with tasty bites and breathtaking sunsets.
The 1,954-foot-long Oceanside Municipal Pier, originally built in 1888, is ranked among the five longest walkable piers in California, based on attracting visitors. It's eclipsed by the famed Santa Cruz Wharf and Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf, both of which are also wooden and are tourist havens. The original pier's location was at the end of Wisconsin Ave, and it was lost to a storm two years later, according to the City of Oceanside. There would be five additional piers built on its current spot, at the end of Pier View Way, with the most recent constructed in 1987. In 2024, locals like myself held our collective breaths when news broke that a fire had erupted on the west end. While the majority of the pier was saved, a vacant restaurant and a small food store were destroyed. After a brief full closure, the majority reopened, and the damaged section is undergoing repair.
The annual number of visitors to the iconic pier wasn't available to report, but visitors on Tripadvisor note a pier stroll as a top activity in Oceanside, with a 4.5 rating. Google reviewers rank it slightly higher, at 4.7 overall, with stellar sunsets, fishing, and dining as leading factors.
Explore the Oceanside pier and cast a line
The pier's 300-foot entrance is a bridge made from concrete, named the Pier View Way Bridge. Nearby, you'll find a large building that houses the lifeguard headquarters. The original structures, including the welcome pillars on either side, were built in 1927 and are part of an upcoming rehabilitation project due to their age. Beneath this section of the pier is the Junior Seau Beach Amphitheater, where a host of musical and other performances take place. The pier is generally open for public use from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Local and visiting anglers love the Oceanside pier for casting a line because of its amenities and no license requirement. If you need supplies, you can find the Oceanside Pier & Bait Shop in the middle of the pier. They rent poles and other gear if you're without a set for hourly and daily rates. Depending on which part of the pier you choose, species include bonito, mackerel, halibut, croakers, and guitarfish, per Visit Oceanside. There's also a stainless steel fish cleaning station at the last offset area of the public pier. The fishing enthusiast site Fishbrain ranked Oceanside Pier a 4.4 for overall quality, parking, amenities, accessibility, and family-friendly features. One user offers, "Lots of action. Tons of fish to catch! Sometimes it can be slow, but that's fishing for you. People at the bait shop are friendly and knowledgeable, too."
You can also spy for marine and bird life, including a variety of whale species, dolphins, seals, sea lions, and pelicans on the pier. For more coastal city fun, head 4.3 miles south to Carlsbad, an underrated beach town full of family-friendly fun.
Grab some grub and savor a sunset while on Oceanside Pier
If there's a not-to-be-missed moment from the historic landmark, it's the opportunity to savor a sunset and perhaps catch a "Green flash" moment. Tripadvisor reviews describe Golden Hour with adjectives such as stunning, incredible, and beautiful. One user shares, "The sunset views are spectacular; this is when the pier is highlighted in an incredible glow of orange."
The Oceanside Pier offers dining and refreshment opportunities, despite the destruction of the former Ruby's Diner and the Brine Box fresh food stand. As renovation occurs, these businesses may reopen, alongside new dining establishments. In addition to fishing gear, the Oceanside Pier & Bait Shop sells snacks, ice cream, and other sundries mid-span. With a 4.5 rating on Google, reviews praise it for a large selection of products and souvenirs. One review shares, "Best place on the pier to get bait, or a snack, or a hot coffee, or a beach toy, or a souvenir...not kidding, they seem to have everything there!" A regular staple is their hot cocoa, which was mentioned by another reviewer, who wrote, "Great place to come grab a $3 hot chocolate, and enjoy an amazing sunset in Oceanside."
If you're craving a little more than a snack, head to locals' favorite Tin Fish Oceanside, located directly under the pier, known for their fish tacos and fish and chips, made from fresh caught mahi mahi, salmon, cod, halibut, or swordfish. Google reviews highlight large portions, tasty flavors, and an oceanfront outdoor atmosphere. If you're planning an overnight stay in Oceanside, directly across from the beloved pier is the Mission Pacific Beach Resort, the best resort in America, with chic design and stunning views.