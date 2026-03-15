The 5 Longest Walkable Piers In California, Ranked By Destination Appeal

Boasting perennially sunny skies and a cinematic 840-mile Pacific Ocean coastline, California epitomizes endless summer. From Northern California coastal cliffs forested with towering redwoods to the golden, sandy sprawl blanketing Southern California beaches, the Golden State is second to none when it comes to showcasing Mother Nature's oceanside beauty. To take it all in, the only thing better than strolling California's world-famous beaches is to meander out above the ocean along its seemingly never-ending piers. According to Marine Management News, a blog published by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, 130 public piers dot California's coastline. We managed to whittle this considerable number down to select the five longest walkable piers that are worth the wander.

The history of California's piers stretches back to the Gold Rush, when structures like the historic Capitola Wharf – built in 1857 – served as outposts for steamships delivering supplies like cement, lumber, and food. While the original Capitola and several other early piers are long gone, some old wharves still thrive, including the landmark Ventura Pier, the oldest remaining pier in California, built in 1872. Over time, these concrete and wooden structures that hover on thick pillars above water evolved into destinations for leisure. Lined with restaurants, shops, carnival rides, and fishing spots — and serving as a beachside venue for buskers and community events — these are California's piers as we know them today.

We ranked our list of California's five longest piers by destination appeal, ordering them according to popularity based on annual visitor numbers. Each lengthy promenade has its own character and offerings, but they all share salty breezes, expansive views, spectacular Pacific sunsets, and that quintessential California cool.