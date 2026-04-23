Neither Southwest Nor Delta: Consumer Reports Says These Two Airlines Have The Cleanest Economy Cabins

So what are Hawaiian Airlines and Breeze Airways doing right? Like many other companies, both airlines updated and enhanced their cleaning policies during the pandemic. Hawaiian was an early adopter of electrostatic spray disinfecting, per the Points Guy, with aircraft undergoing deep cleaning every night on the West Coast before flying back to the islands each morning.

"We've always had robust cleaning processes on our aircraft," said Hawaiian Airlines in a March 2020 press release. The same statement noted that the airlines' cleaning staff would focus even more on high-touch surfaces, including arm rests, seatbelts, overhead controls (for air vents and reading lights), restroom door handles and more. Planes that stay on the ground overnight get extra attention, including a thorough cleaning of the fronts and backs of seats, window shades, and more. From bringing your own water bottle to washing your hands properly, learn about the science of avoiding getting sick on your next flight.