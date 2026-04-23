Neither Southwest Nor Delta: Consumer Reports Says These Two Airlines Have The Cleanest Economy Cabins
The air you breathe on a plane is probably cleaner than you think. Unfortunately, the same can't be said of the plane itself: the dirtiest high-touch surfaces run the range from tray tables and overhead bins to window shades and even seatbelts. But some airlines have higher-than-usual standards for hygiene, like EVA Air, the Taiwanese airline named the cleanest in the world for 2025. In the U.S., two airlines have recently won recognition for their clean economy cabins. It's neither Southwest nor Delta: the two companies in question are Hawaiian Airlines and Breeze Airways.
Hawaiian and Breeze both earned a perfect score — five out of five — in the "cabin cleanliness" category for Coach/Economy Class in Consumer Reports' Airline Travel Ratings. The ratings, according to the publication, are based on a survey of more than 15,000 economy travelers who assessed their experiences on 29,000 domestic flights between January 2022 and February 2023.
Hawaiian Airlines is named one of the country's cleanest
So what are Hawaiian Airlines and Breeze Airways doing right? Like many other companies, both airlines updated and enhanced their cleaning policies during the pandemic. Hawaiian was an early adopter of electrostatic spray disinfecting, per the Points Guy, with aircraft undergoing deep cleaning every night on the West Coast before flying back to the islands each morning.
"We've always had robust cleaning processes on our aircraft," said Hawaiian Airlines in a March 2020 press release. The same statement noted that the airlines' cleaning staff would focus even more on high-touch surfaces, including arm rests, seatbelts, overhead controls (for air vents and reading lights), restroom door handles and more. Planes that stay on the ground overnight get extra attention, including a thorough cleaning of the fronts and backs of seats, window shades, and more. From bringing your own water bottle to washing your hands properly, learn about the science of avoiding getting sick on your next flight.
Breeze Airways' planes are clean and comfortable
What about Breeze Airways, the low-cost carrier that opened for business in May 2021? The company's slogan is "nice, new and nonstop," which might be the key. Breeze's fleet of Airbus A220-300 and Embraer 190 aircraft has only been in the airline's operation for a few years, and apparently, they've been kept in great condition.
"We're committed to maintaining clean airplanes," says Breeze Airways' website. "Our planes are cleaned after every flight and have regularly scheduled deep cleans," the statement reads, adding that airplane cabins are equipped with HEPA filters that keep in-flight air free of dust, allergens, bacteria, and viruses.
Breeze also offers an "elevated travel" experience in its economy class, featuring seats with comparatively spacious leg room. The popular budget airline got FAA approval to start offering affordable international flights in 2025, so travelers can now enjoy Breeze Airways' clean and comfortable planes on trips to Cancun, Punta Cana, Nassau, and San José, a great jumping-off point for exploring Costa Rica's underrated Caribbean coast.