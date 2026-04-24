Forget Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Visit This Old-Growth Forest For Scenic Hiking And Fewer Crowds

In the forest-covered and mountainous corner of western North Carolina, bordering Tennessee, lie two of the top three most visited sites in the entire National Park Service system: Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP) and Blue Ridge Parkway. There are some truly breathtaking hikes in GSMNP, but those high visitation numbers also mean crowds nearly year-round. GSMNP doesn't have an entrance fee or timed entry reservations like other overcrowded national parks, but it did introduce a small parking fee in 2023 to try to curb crowds. Total visits have decreased each year since, but it's still the most visited national park. Crowds are nearly impossible to escape. The good news is that GSMNP is not the only nationally protected public land in this region. Head 1.5 hours west from GSMNP's southern entrance station and explore Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest instead for similar mountain views and hiking trails with fewer crowds.

Don't get it wrong: Kilmer Memorial Forest is still popular with those in the know, but it's not circling-the-parking-lot-for-hours-to-get-a-spot popular like GSMNP. In the grand scheme of things, it has the same weather, same seasons, and similar views as you'd get inside GSMNP. This 3,800-acre old-growth forest is dedicated to a World War I soldier and poet, Joyce Kilmer. While much of the surrounding forests were logged in the early 1900s, this section of forest was spared. Many of its trees are estimated to be between 300 and 400 years old. The enormous tulip poplars are a favorite for photo ops, and there are several scenic hiking trails to choose from. Forget the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and choose Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest instead.