Between Richmond And Greensboro Is A Peaceful Lake State Park For Fishing And Camping
Many travelers head to Virginia for sightseeing at world-famous landmarks like Monticello and Mount Vernon, considered among the best historic homes of famous Americans to visit. However, outdoor adventurers will find excitement in the Old Dominion, too. Keen hikers wanting to stretch their legs can trek around Seneca Regional Park, an underrated haven to hike with serene vibes. Sun-seekers can head to sandy shores at False Cape State Park, a secret coastal paradise of untouched beaches and wilderness. For more tranquil explorations amidst Virginia's forested countryside, consider a visit to Occoneechee State Park. With waterfront scenery and quiet woodlands for hiking and camping, travelers can enjoy a refreshing getaway from the city.
Tucked along the jagged shoreline of Buggs Island Lake, not far from the North Carolina border, Occoneechee State Park stretches across almost 3,000 acres of backcountry landscapes. "Everything about the place makes it feel like a peaceful retreat from the normal rush of life," claims a previous visitor in a Google review. The lakeshore is fringed by clipped lawns merging into dense groves of trees, creating a relaxing backdrop for strolls and picnics with waterfront views. Leafy branches form shady canopies above the winding network of trails, leading hikers on scenic treks through the forest.
Families with children can spend a wholesome day together at the park's splash pad, while anglers can launch a boat across the lake to fish the depths. At the end of the day, sleep beneath the stars at the Occoneechee State Park campgrounds. When you've had your fill of the wilderness, just a 10-minute drive away is Clarksville, an idyllic paradise with waterfront dining and local brews. Virginia residents in Richmond can reach the state park in about two hours by car, while North Carolinians down in Greensboro are a similar distance away.
Enjoy outdoor recreation in Occoneechee State Park, Virginia
Once you arrive at Occoneechee State Park, excitement awaits. "[W]hether you're going for a picnic, to canoe, learn about the local history, or take a hike... [the park has] got it all," a previous visitor shared. Fishing is a favorite pastime here. Bring your own boat, or rent a vessel from the park to hit the water. Anglers can find a calm spot in the middle of the lake to sit back and wait for the fish to nibble, or cruise along the rugged shoreline to soak up the wetland scenery while reeling in fresh catch. Buggs Island Lake is stocked with catfish that sometimes reach whopping sizes, not to mention plenty of bass, crappie, and walleye. A previous visitor recommends heading to the "east access for both bank and boat fishing."
Hikers and mountain bikers can make use of the park's extensive trails to explore the wilderness. Follow the Old Plantation Interpretive Trail to reach the terrace gardens, which were once part of a Georgian-style plantation house dating to the early 19th century. Though the house itself was destroyed in a fire, the sprawling lawns of the former gardens are a peaceful backdrop for leisurely strolls. To catch a glimpse of the park's local bird population, hike the Tutelo Birding Trail.
For anyone interested in local history, head to the visitor's center, where a museum displays artifacts from the Occoneechi Tribe, the state park's namesake. Before the Europeans arrived in the 1670s, the Occoneechi were a significant influence in the area. Visitors can learn even more about the park's rich local heritage by joining a guided hike with the park rangers. Alternatively, head over to the archery range to try your hand at shooting a few arrows.
Camping and other accommodations in Occoneechee State Park
With such idyllic landscapes, camping in Occoneechee State Park is a must. Rustic gravel campsites right by the water's edge are perfect for pitching a tent. With trees swaying overhead, campers can cook a meal over the fire and sit at the picnic tables while the sunset illuminates the lake. "We always enjoy camping here," wrote a previous visitor. The campground facilities even include hot running water at the bathhouses. Horseback riders can camp with their steeds at the equestrian campground, while rounded yurts surrounded by trees also offer a cozy overnight experience.
If the yurts aren't upscale enough, visitors can rent one of the park's vacation cabins instead. Set amidst well-kept lawns with shady groves, the log cabins look more like stately hunting lodges, with spacious interiors and modern amenities. Featuring multiple bedrooms, the cabins are ideal for a family camping holiday. Enjoy lake views from the wraparound porch, warm up by the fireside, and retreat for a comfy slumber amidst the peaceful sounds of the wilderness.
Travelers who much prefer a proper hotel room can head to Clarksville after a day exploring the state park. Book a night at the Quality Inn or the Clarion Pointe hotel for stylish suites with lake views. Another option is the Cooper's Landing Inn & Traveler's Tavern, offering upscale cottages within an historic setting. Tasty, farm-fresh dishes are served in the tavern, while a pool and hot tub are perfect for relaxation after all that hiking and fishing. Travelers hungry from the day's exploits will also find a handful of eateries in Clarksville, from burritos and frozen margaritas at Ayala's Mexican Restaurant to breakfast platters at the Pizza Pub. For a restorative wilderness getaway, add Occoneechee State Park to your travels.