Texas' Quiet City West Of Houston Is Now The Fastest-Growing Boomtown In The Country
It's no surprise that the Houston area is an appealing place for those looking to relocate. Space City has it all, from walkable neighborhoods with fantastic dining to affordable living and a lively, diverse culture. However, there's one particular area west of Houston that's seeing explosive growth. GO Banking Rates reports that Fulshear, a city suburb just 35 miles outside the city, has experienced a 736% growth in total population between 2015 and 2023, making it the fastest-growing town in the United States. In 2024, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that the area had more than 54,000 residents, an increase of 26.9% from the previous year.
So, how does a once-tiny town like Fulshear turn into a magnet for working professionals? For one, Fulshear's location makes it a fantastic option for those who need to commute into the city for work in tech or healthcare. Just outside of Katy, itself an ideal weekend destination, Fulshear has designed itself to be nothing short of a residential paradise. From being one of the safest towns in Texas to an excellent school system and several master planned communities, it's the quality of life that sets this town apart from all the others. Here's what the research says.
Safety and quality of life in Fulshear
One of the most important things about Fulshear is its reputation for safety. The area is widely considered one of the safest and most welcoming cities in Texas, and the data agrees. Neighborhood Scout gave Fulshear a score of 86 on its total crime index, making it considerably safer than national and state-wide medians. Safewise also conducted a study of the safest cities in Texas for 2026, and Fulshear made the top 10. Even students feel safe here, as polls on Niche revealed that 79% felt that the police were very visible and responsive, and 73% reported feeling completely safe and having no safety concerns. That peace of mind is priceless.
Don McCoy, the mayor of Fulshear, told Fox 26 Houston that this exponential growth reflects the high quality of life in the area. The massive influx of people has naturally increased stress on infrastructure, but the good news is that the Fulshear area is flat enough to easily accommodate needed expansions, unlike towns near mountain ranges that have to navigate difficult terrain to expand. Fulshear has the space for additional road and housing projects, which keeps the cost of living down for those looking to purchase homes in the area.
Fulshear's master-planned communities
Then there is the development of Fulshear's master-planned communities. These areas are thoughtfully designed to provide an all-in-one living solution with great amenities and access to nature. Developments like Cross Creek Ranch offer modern, amenity-rich homes, with more than 45 miles of hiking trails, several community pools, a water park, lakes for catch-and-release fishing, and other recreation opportunities right inside the community. New houses start in the $380,000s, an excellent price compared to the least affordable places in the country.
Accessible schools are another part of these planned communities. For example, Fulshear is a part of the Katy ISD school system, and Cross Creek Ranch has two elementary schools, a junior high school, and a high school directly in the community. Kids can walk or bike to and from school, eliminating the need for long bus routes or parent pickups. Niche graded Katy ISD as the number one school district in the Houston area, earning an A+ overall, with A+ ratings for teachers, sports, administration, and college prep. Amid exponential growth, Fulshear is working to maintain its small-town feel through planned communities, expanded infrastructure, and a safe environment for all residents.