Texas' Quiet City West Of Houston Is Now The Fastest-Growing Boomtown In The Country

It's no surprise that the Houston area is an appealing place for those looking to relocate. Space City has it all, from walkable neighborhoods with fantastic dining to affordable living and a lively, diverse culture. However, there's one particular area west of Houston that's seeing explosive growth. GO Banking Rates reports that Fulshear, a city suburb just 35 miles outside the city, has experienced a 736% growth in total population between 2015 and 2023, making it the fastest-growing town in the United States. In 2024, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that the area had more than 54,000 residents, an increase of 26.9% from the previous year.

So, how does a once-tiny town like Fulshear turn into a magnet for working professionals? For one, Fulshear's location makes it a fantastic option for those who need to commute into the city for work in tech or healthcare. Just outside of Katy, itself an ideal weekend destination, Fulshear has designed itself to be nothing short of a residential paradise. From being one of the safest towns in Texas to an excellent school system and several master planned communities, it's the quality of life that sets this town apart from all the others. Here's what the research says.