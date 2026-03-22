The 5 Safest And Most Welcoming Cities In Texas, According To Residents

From the renowned Southern cuisine to the rich history, there are many reasons why Texas is one of the nation's most visited states. The Lone Star State welcomed a record-breaking 62 million visitors in 2024. While there are plenty of amazing attractions in Texas for visitors, safety is important when considering where to look.

As the second-largest U.S. state, it can easily overwhelm anyone trying to parse through its myriad of cities and towns to find a friendly, safe place for a getaway. To help travellers narrow down their search, we have compiled a list of the five safest and friendliest cities in Texas.

Using data from discussion forums, social media platforms, and blogs, as well as data from crime and safety reports, we found five cities that are not only safe but also vibrant, welcoming communities. These cities offer a peaceful, scenic getaway with tons of unique amenities and Southern hospitality, making them great places to begin exploring the vast state of Texas.