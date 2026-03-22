The 5 Safest And Most Welcoming Cities In Texas, According To Residents
From the renowned Southern cuisine to the rich history, there are many reasons why Texas is one of the nation's most visited states. The Lone Star State welcomed a record-breaking 62 million visitors in 2024. While there are plenty of amazing attractions in Texas for visitors, safety is important when considering where to look.
As the second-largest U.S. state, it can easily overwhelm anyone trying to parse through its myriad of cities and towns to find a friendly, safe place for a getaway. To help travellers narrow down their search, we have compiled a list of the five safest and friendliest cities in Texas.
Using data from discussion forums, social media platforms, and blogs, as well as data from crime and safety reports, we found five cities that are not only safe but also vibrant, welcoming communities. These cities offer a peaceful, scenic getaway with tons of unique amenities and Southern hospitality, making them great places to begin exploring the vast state of Texas.
Fredericksburg
Nestled in the Texas Hill Country is Fredericksburg, one of America's friendliest cities. What began as a settlement by German immigrants in 1846 has become a charming small city surrounded by picturesque, rolling vineyards. Fredericksburg is so renowned for its hospitality that the city was included on Booking.com's list of the World's Most Welcoming Cities for 2026. The city also earned a Niche crime and safety grade of a B+, and was listed on Safewise's 50 Safest Texas cities in 2025 (via Concho Valley Homepage). "Fredericksburg is a great town with a loving community. The town itself has a welcoming atmosphere and is a place I am proud to call home," wrote one resident review on Niche.
Fredericksburg is a great option for a weekend getaway as it is only about 70 miles away from San Antonio. Regardless of when you visit, there is always something to do in Fredericksburg. The city hosts over 400 festivals and events annually, including the local favorite Oktoberfest, a three-day festival celebrating the area's German heritage that occurs the first weekend of October.
Beyond the festivals, Fredericksburg has tons to do on its Main Street. There are over 150 businesses and art galleries, as well as plenty of restaurants and wine tasting rooms. Main Street runs along the National Historic District, which has banned franchise and chain stores. According to VisitFredericksburg, "shops on Main Street are all locally owned and operated by people that call Fredericksburg home." This city is also known for its wine, housing over 75 wineries. The Urban Wine Trail features more than 10 wine-tasting rooms within walking distance, making for a unique way to explore downtown.
Plano
The next entry on our list is the vibrant city of Plano, one of America's best places to retire. Located a little over 20 miles north of Dallas, Plano has a suburban, family-friendly atmosphere and tons of charm. "The community here is warm and welcoming," wrote one resident on Niche. "Neighbors are always ready to lend a hand, which creates a strong sense of belonging." According to SmartAsset, Plano is the happiest city in America, topping a list of 90 of the largest cities across the nation. Plano also topped Niche's list of 2025 Safe Cities in Texas, earning a B- for crime and safety.
Nestled in the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth, Plano has tons of attractions, from thrilling outdoor adventures to unique cultural experiences. For a little bit of everything, check out The Boardwalk at Granite Park. Here is where visitors can find live shows, a diverse selection of eateries, and breathtaking waterfront views. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the boardwalk is transformed into the Night Market and fills with local vendors and live music, offering a unique experience among the community. History buffs should visit Heritage Farmstead Museum, housed in a restored Victorian home, while nature lovers can head over to the 200-acre Arbor Hills Nature Preserve on the city's western border. No matter how you choose to enjoy your getaway, Plano has something for everyone.
Melissa
Heading about 21 miles north of Plano will bring you to Melissa, a peaceful, family-friendly haven with small-town charm and a strong community. Despite its small-town appeal, it is only about 8 miles away from McKinney, a historic Dallas suburb with one of Texas's most walkable downtowns. It is also about 41 miles from Dallas, putting residents and visitors in close proximity to big-city amenities. Melissa has a crime and safety score of A- on Niche, with one resident writing, "It has a small-town feel, despite the large growth, and the development seems very thoughtful and planned. It is a very safe community, with very little crime to speak of." The city is also ranked fourth on Safewise's 10 Safest Cities in Texas for 2026.
"Melissa is a charming, rapidly expanding small town experiencing significant growth, particularly attracting young families drawn to its reputable schools and increasingly diverse population," wrote one resident reviewer on Niche. Despite Melissa's rapidly growing population, which has nearly tripled over the last decade, it still maintains a friendly community atmosphere. There are plenty of ways to experience the community, such as the Melissa Farmer's Market that occurs each Saturday year-round. Here, local vendors gather to show off their delicious treats and one-of-a-kind creations. "The atmosphere is always friendly and welcoming, and I love the variety of vendors — they have everything from fresh produce and homemade goods to unique crafts and treats," wrote one Google reviewer. In September, visitors can also experience the Melissa Road Tribute Fest, a free, family-friendly festival filled with music and food.
Trophy Club
Topping Safewise's list of Texas's Safest Cities of 2026 is the small, affluent city of Trophy Club. This city is easily accessible from Fort Worth (approximately 23 miles south) and Dallas (about 32 miles southeast). Trophy Club is consistently recognized for its safety, and data from NeighborhoodScout asserts that it is safer that 72% of U.S. cities. It has also earned an A- in crime and safety from Niche. Residents and visitors alike agree that Trophy Club is a friendly, safe city with tons of Southern hospitality: "People are always willing to lend a helping hand, reach out to their neighbors, and always wave on their golf carts as they drive by," wrote one resident on Niche.
Trophy Club offers a peaceful environment, scenic lake views, and tons of family-friendly fun. Trophy Club is the state's first master-planned community, developed in 1973 around a country club. The town's name came from the intention to house golf legend Ben Hogan's trophy collection there, as he designed the club's original 18-hole course. Today, Trophy Club Country Club is a must-visit for golf lovers as it offers two premier courses to choose from. A few miles away is Trophy Club Park, a 1,000-acre park that is a hub for outdoor recreation. The park's northern shores are located along the 8,000-acre Grapevine Lake, which offers even more opportunities to have fun in nature.
Fulshear
The final entry on our list is a picturesque little city nestled about 35 miles west of Houston. One of Texas's safest cities is the charming Fulshear, a peaceful, family-friendly area with a strong sense of community. Fulshear ranked eighth on Safewise's list of the 10 Safest Cities in Texas for 2026 and earned an A- in crime and safety on Niche. The town is good for those who want a calm, small-town getaway with modern amenities and beautiful sunsets. "With an endless array of shops to browse, quality education for the youth, a genuinely astounding level of tranquility, there isn't much left to ask for," wrote one reviewer on Niche. "Especially not in regard [to] safety, as the only reason one notices police sirens and firetruck horns is due to how rarely they go off."
The Fulshear community is warm and welcoming. According to another Niche reviewer, "It's a close-knit community where people support each other." Fulshear's community spirit can be felt in the city's downtown district. From boutique shops and mouthwatering restaurants to historic buildings and carefully manicured streets, this area invites you to slow down and take everything in. Yet despite the small-town feel, Fulshear is easily accessible from the big city.
Methodology
To compile this list of the safest and friendliest cities in the Lone Star State, we started by gathering some basic crime and safety rankings from sites like Niche. We only considered cities with a Niche crime and safety grade of B- and above.
We also looked at social media posts and threads by residents and visitors on platforms such as Reddit, Niche reviews, and Safewise. From there, we scoured those same platforms for information on which towns were the friendliest and most welcoming. For the most recent results, we chose to only use posts and reviews published after 2021.