Tampa's Glitzy Business District Is Packed With Waterfront Feasts, Scenic Strolls, And Enticing Attractions

Stroll through Sparkman Wharf, a shipping container collection turned food hall and beer garden — what travel blog Must Love Traveling calls "an Instagrammer's dream" — where you can order from a variety of vendors and relax at umbrella-shaded tables. Try the Nashville hot grouper sandwich from Half Moon Seafood Co., paired with margaritas and guacamole from JoToro, then cool off with ice cream from Jeni's or a popsicle from Whatever Pops — perfect on a hot Tampa day. Leashed dogs are welcome, and yard games plus frequent live music make this an easy outing for friends or families. You'll also find a handful of retail shops here, including Hampton Chocolate and The Modern Paws, a holistic pet health store.

From there, head north along Channelside Drive toward the Florida Aquarium, a USA Today Top 10 aquarium for 2026. With interactive exhibits, up-close animal encounters, and a full calendar of events, it draws more than 1 million visitors annually and remains a district highlight. Just across the way in the Ybor Channel sits the American Victory Ship and Museum, a 1943 Victory-class vessel listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Tour the fully-restored steamship — from the flying bridge to the cargo hold — and explore exhibits from its World War II heyday. Round out your visit at the Tampa Bay History Center, where interactive exhibits trace Florida's story from the Seminoles of the Everglades through the state's maritime, agricultural, and industrial evolution to present-day Tampa.

If you're planning to visit multiple attractions, consider purchasing the Tampa Bay CityPASS or the Tampa Riverwalk Pass to save on Channelside landmarks. They also include destinations like Busch Gardens and the Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg.