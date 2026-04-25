Illinois' Charming College Town With The State's Oldest University Has A Historic Downtown With Cute Shops

There are over 150 colleges in Illinois, including 29 in Chicago. However, the oldest university in the state isn't in the Windy City. Instead, it's a small city near the Missouri border, Lebanon, Illinois, that houses McKendree University, a private four-year college that was founded in 1828. Lebanon is also known for its historic downtown, cute boutiques, and local arts scene.

With a population of under 5,000 people, Lebanon residents praise its small-town atmosphere, friendly community, and notable history. Just northeast of the city, you'll find the Cahokia Mounds, an otherworldly attraction that shows the remains of an indigenous civilization that lived there from 700 to the late 1300s. Settlers began living in what is now Lebanon in the early 1810s, and it was incorporated as a town in 1857 (and then re-incorporated as a city in 1874).

Located about a half-hour drive from St. Louis, Missouri, and about an hour and a half drive from Springfield, Illinois, Lebanon offers a few short-term rentals for overnight visitors as well as an RV campsite. Hotels are available less than a fifteen-minute drive away in neighboring Mascoutah, offering small-town charm, parks, and tasty eats, and O'Fallon, a suburb with a quaint downtown and family-friendly parks.