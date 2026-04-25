Illinois' Charming College Town With The State's Oldest University Has A Historic Downtown With Cute Shops
There are over 150 colleges in Illinois, including 29 in Chicago. However, the oldest university in the state isn't in the Windy City. Instead, it's a small city near the Missouri border, Lebanon, Illinois, that houses McKendree University, a private four-year college that was founded in 1828. Lebanon is also known for its historic downtown, cute boutiques, and local arts scene.
With a population of under 5,000 people, Lebanon residents praise its small-town atmosphere, friendly community, and notable history. Just northeast of the city, you'll find the Cahokia Mounds, an otherworldly attraction that shows the remains of an indigenous civilization that lived there from 700 to the late 1300s. Settlers began living in what is now Lebanon in the early 1810s, and it was incorporated as a town in 1857 (and then re-incorporated as a city in 1874).
Located about a half-hour drive from St. Louis, Missouri, and about an hour and a half drive from Springfield, Illinois, Lebanon offers a few short-term rentals for overnight visitors as well as an RV campsite. Hotels are available less than a fifteen-minute drive away in neighboring Mascoutah, offering small-town charm, parks, and tasty eats, and O'Fallon, a suburb with a quaint downtown and family-friendly parks.
Exploring Lebanon's historic district
Lebanon's historic district includes McKendree University's campus, a commercial street nicknamed "Brick Street," and residential streets. The area earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places thanks to its unique blend of different architectural styles from the 19th and early 20th centuries. Visitors can see examples of Greek Revival, Gothic, Italianate, English Country, Queen Anne, Georgian, and Southern Colonial styles. History buffs can take a driving tour of the town that will take them past historic McKendree University buildings, the Mermaid House Inn (where Charles Dickens once stayed), and several 19th-century homes that are now private residences.
McKendree University's campus features several buildings constructed in the 19th and early 20th century, including a chapel and some administrative buildings. Along with viewing the architecture, visitors can see a performance at the Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, aka "the Hett," which regularly presents live theater and music.
Nowhere is Lebanon's architectural history more evident than on St. Louis Street, nicknamed "Brick Street" for its brick-paved streets. Today, the street is lined with cute shops, as well as a local theater company, Looking Glass Playhouse. Antique hunters will want to stop by Tiadaghton House (pictured above), offering antiques specializing in the American Arts & Crafts Movement from the early 20th century, as well as modern creations by local artisans. Bookworms will love Brick Street Books, which offers comfy chairs for shoppers who want to relax and read. Another popular shop, Minerva Boutique, carries clothing and accessories "for the goddess in every woman."
Getting outdoors in Lebanon
In addition to its historic buildings, Lebanon is known for its outdoor recreation. One highlight is Horner Park (pictured above), a 58-acre park with athletic courts, a fishing lake, nature trails, pavilions, playgrounds, and a disc golf course. The park is particularly popular with local anglers thanks to its population of carp, crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass, and catfish. A nature trail, Trillium Trail, offers an opportunity to look for local plants including, trilliums, wooly blue violets, and jewelweed; there's also a paved path offering views of the lake.
Additionally, Horner Park frequently hosts community events such as farmers markets and 5K runs; its annual holiday lights show is a city highlight. One Google reviewer calls it a "great place to go for a walk, go fishing, let the kids play on the playground, play tennis, or even play baseball or softball." A smaller community park, McAllister Park, also offers playgrounds, pavilions, and picnic areas for a family-friendly environment.
For a different sort of outdoor activity, sports fans can watch McKendree University's teams play home games on Leemon Field (football), Bearcat Field (softball), Hypes Field (baseball), as well as indoors at the Melvin Price Convocation Center (basketball, volleyball, and wrestling).