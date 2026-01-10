Illinois' Affordable City Near St. Louis Offers Small-Town Charm, Parks, And Tasty Eats
Famous for its Gateway Arch and vibrant neighborhoods with quaint shops and authentic cuisine, St. Louis is one of Missouri's most-visited destinations. With a city as lively and noisy as this, though, there are some downsides to consider. For one, it's quite busy (home to around 300,000 people), so it can be challenging to find a slice of serenity among its streets. However, St. Louis is just a quick drive away from Mascoutah, a tiny community across the Illinois border that's the ideal escape from the bustle of modern life.
Located just a half-hour drive away, the small city of just over 9,100 residents doesn't just promise low crime rates and small-town charm. It's also one of the best-value destinations you can visit around these parts, seeing as the cost of living here is almost 14% lower than the state average and an impressive 19.2% lower than the national average. As you'll see below, that extends to travel expenses, too.
But how do you get to Mascoutah? Illinois Route 4, Route 177, and Route 164 run straight through it, so driving in and out of town is as easy as it gets. If that's not convenient enough, flyers will also be happy to learn that MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is less than 10 minutes from the city center, and you'll find plenty of direct flights taking you here from Florida, Nevada, Tennessee, Georgia, and more. Still need to expand your choices? St. Louis Lambert International Airport is a little over 40 minutes away. Either way, getting a rental and driving into town is probably your best bet, since public transportation options aren't the most convenient around here.
Mascoutah's affordable, small-town charm
So we know that Mascoutah is a cheap place to live, but how does that translate to savings for you, specifically? For starters, it's easy to find accommodation for roughly $100 a night here. If you prefer a proper hotel stay, Best Western Plus MidAmerica Hotel is the place to be. With thousands of great reviews across Google, Kayak, and more, this place offers free breakfast, free parking, an indoor pool, and a fitness center starting at around $108 a night. The rooms are clean, the breakfast is great, and the customer service is impeccable. But if you want an entire guesthouse to yourself, you can't go wrong with The Carriage House on Airbnb. It's one of the site's most loved homes, and the location in the heart of town is second-to-none. It also accommodates up to three people and costs $106 a night, or a little over $35 per person.
Speaking of budget-friendly gems, the Mascoutah Heritage Museum is a must-visit; only this one's not just low-cost, but entirely free (a small donation is gladly accepted, though)! It's a surprisingly nicely-arranged museum for such a small city, and the volunteers who run it are very friendly and knowledgeable. You'll get to go through two centuries of Mascoutah history, but try to contact the staff ahead of time if you're looking for something specific. It's open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., as well as the first and third Sunday of every month from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more small-town allure, go to Sappington. It's 43 miles away, and it promises affordable prices, charming architecture, and unique parks. Alton is another fantastic option and the quintessential Illinois riverfront city with a chic antique district and historic charm.
Green parks and tasty eats: Mascoutah has it all
Your budget-friendly Mascoutah adventure is far from over. The city has beautiful parks as well as great-value restaurants, so it's time to add some new places to the itinerary, starting with Scheve Park. This is not only the city's largest and most beloved green space, but also home to a skate park, antique train caboose, and even an outdoor swimming pool. The latter is usually open between May and August, but the specific dates change a bit every year, so keep your eyes peeled for updates. You can also take advantage of the on-site trails, pavilions, ball fields, and disc golf course. It's a great place to take your dog, too!
If you want to take the outdoor explorations a step further, visit Castlewood State Park, Missouri's perfect one-stop destination for mountain biking, fishing, and hiking. On your way back to Mascoutah (Castlewood is about an hour west), stop by Valley Park. This is a city full of parks, restaurants, and a stunning bird sanctuary.
While Mascoutah is a smaller city, the culinary scene still brings out some unmissable spots. Just look at Skootr's Restaurant & Bar. Known for its wings, sandwiches, smoked pulled pork, and, most importantly, great prices, this is the place you go for a comforting meal after a long day out. The drinks are fantastic, and it even hosts karaoke on Thursdays. The place is often open until 2 a.m., so you won't have to rush those late-night outings. If you're craving Mexican, though, you'll want to go to Camino Real instead. Located on 9 W Main St., this is the place for some of the city's best burritos, fajitas, chimichangas, and margaritas. Not only are the portions ample, but the prices are unbeatable, too.