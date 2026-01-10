Illinois' Affordable City Near St. Louis Offers Small-Town Charm, Parks, And Tasty Eats

Famous for its Gateway Arch and vibrant neighborhoods with quaint shops and authentic cuisine, St. Louis is one of Missouri's most-visited destinations. With a city as lively and noisy as this, though, there are some downsides to consider. For one, it's quite busy (home to around 300,000 people), so it can be challenging to find a slice of serenity among its streets. However, St. Louis is just a quick drive away from Mascoutah, a tiny community across the Illinois border that's the ideal escape from the bustle of modern life.

Located just a half-hour drive away, the small city of just over 9,100 residents doesn't just promise low crime rates and small-town charm. It's also one of the best-value destinations you can visit around these parts, seeing as the cost of living here is almost 14% lower than the state average and an impressive 19.2% lower than the national average. As you'll see below, that extends to travel expenses, too.

But how do you get to Mascoutah? Illinois Route 4, Route 177, and Route 164 run straight through it, so driving in and out of town is as easy as it gets. If that's not convenient enough, flyers will also be happy to learn that MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is less than 10 minutes from the city center, and you'll find plenty of direct flights taking you here from Florida, Nevada, Tennessee, Georgia, and more. Still need to expand your choices? St. Louis Lambert International Airport is a little over 40 minutes away. Either way, getting a rental and driving into town is probably your best bet, since public transportation options aren't the most convenient around here.