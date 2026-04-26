This Is The Best Work-From-Home State In The US, Per A 2026 Study
The COVID pandemic ushered in a new era of remote work in the United States and around the world, a testament to why so many countries now offer 12-month visas to remote workers. But which corner of the U.S. is the best place to work from home? A 2026 study from WalletHub reveals the best state for work from home, based on a variety of factors including the share of employees who are currently working from home, access to strong broadband internet, the price of electricity, and average home square footage. The state that took the top spot? Utah.
"While work-from-home jobs can be done anywhere, certain states make the practice much better than others," Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst, said in a statement published alongside the study. Utah earned a total score of 70.07 out of 100, ranking number one overall. Additionally, Utah ranked number one in living environment, examining factors such as the price of electricity and internet plans, housing size, and frequency of swimming pools. It isn't difficult to see why working from home in the Beehive State is so idyllic, with sites like Labyrinth Canyon, a breathtaking canyon carved by the Green River, and the Dixie Forest, Utah's largest national forest that boasts colorful landscapes and scenic trails on your doorstep. In the overall ranking, Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland, and Massachusetts rounded out the top five.
Why is Utah the best state to work from home?
WalletHub explains that Utah took the top spot because of its low electricity prices and internet costs, access to broadband internet, and large home sizes. Per the study, 18% of Utah's workforce currently works from home. However, 95% of workers were identified to be employed in occupations that have the potential to telecommute in the future. In comparison, Alaska, America's least-visited state, ranked last in the study, likely thanks in part to its high electricity costs.
Of course, those considering a move to Utah should look at the whole picture. While the state has low electricity costs and large homes, its desert climate isn't for everyone, and those who don't belong to the Mormon religion often report finding it difficult to fit in. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, one study showed that about 42% of the state identifies as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and the LDS church reports that 64% of the state's population is part of its membership.
That being said, there's no doubt that working remotely in Utah does have its charms. With five of the United States most beautiful national parks to discover, there are endless outdoor activities to partake in, perfect for remote workers who have more flexibility in their schedules.