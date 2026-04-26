This Is The Best Work-From-Home State In The US, Per A 2026 Study

The COVID pandemic ushered in a new era of remote work in the United States and around the world, a testament to why so many countries now offer 12-month visas to remote workers. But which corner of the U.S. is the best place to work from home? A 2026 study from WalletHub reveals the best state for work from home, based on a variety of factors including the share of employees who are currently working from home, access to strong broadband internet, the price of electricity, and average home square footage. The state that took the top spot? Utah.

"While work-from-home jobs can be done anywhere, certain states make the practice much better than others," Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst, said in a statement published alongside the study. Utah earned a total score of 70.07 out of 100, ranking number one overall. Additionally, Utah ranked number one in living environment, examining factors such as the price of electricity and internet plans, housing size, and frequency of swimming pools. It isn't difficult to see why working from home in the Beehive State is so idyllic, with sites like Labyrinth Canyon, a breathtaking canyon carved by the Green River, and the Dixie Forest, Utah's largest national forest that boasts colorful landscapes and scenic trails on your doorstep. In the overall ranking, Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland, and Massachusetts rounded out the top five.