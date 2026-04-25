Illinois' Artsy Suburb Outside Chicago Is Filled With Scenic Parks, Local Shops, And Quaint Restaurants

If you're a fan of life in the suburbs, Chicago has a smorgasbord of suburban towns and cities to explore, located close to its downtown. Not to be confused with Palos Heights, an Illinois family-friendly Chicago suburb with scenic gardens and trails, there's an equally enticing suburb right next door called Palos Park, only 25 miles from Downtown Chicago.

This suburban village started as an artists' colony over 100 years ago after it impressed visitors with its nature and peaceful ambiance. It has since become a great place to live in Illinois, retaining and celebrating this artistic spirit throughout its community. You can experience this tight-knit and artistic community at Palos Parks' annual festivals, such as Autumn in the Park. This two-day event takes place on the Village Green and includes a parade, artisan market stalls, live music, food trucks, and kids' crafts.

Palos Park doesn't do a lot on the big stage, per se. It's a more intimate community where you'll find unknown local artists creating predominantly with and for their fellow residents. The Palos Village Players, for instance, is an entertainment club founded in the 1940s purely for the area within and around Palos Park. They stage plays throughout the year that are written, performed, and directed by locals. Don't expect the bright lights and big productions of Broadway. These are genuine artists creating for a smaller but no less captivating stage watched by friends, families, residents, and visitors. To better appreciate the artists and their work, it's always good to first experience the Palos Park nature that inspired them to create here all those years ago.