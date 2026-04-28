10 Pieces Of Luggage You Should Invest In From Costco
Costco is known for offering a little bit of everything, from travel perks included with membership to portable camping items reviewers rave about to bulk pallets of food. What many shoppers don't realize, though, is that this popular wholesale warehouse club is also one of the best places to buy high-quality luggage – and at an affordable price point. From durable checked bags engineered to withstand rough handling in cargo holds to stylish carry-ons that will look at home in the best airport lounges in the world, Costco offers high-quality products from some of America's most well-known luggage brands.
What makes the luggage selection at Costco so great isn't the budget-friendly prices alone. The combination of overall value, brand recognition, and positive consumer reviews skyrockets the store up the list of places you should consider next time you need a suitcase or a duffel bag. Many of the options include desirable features like spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks, and expandable compartments, all at budget-friendly prices that won't break the bank. In this guide, we'll take a closer look at 10 pieces of luggage worth investing in from Costco, based on shopper feedback, brand, and overall bells and whistles.
Samsonite Amplitude Two-Piece Hardside Set
Founded in 1910, Samsonite has been manufacturing high-quality luggage for American travelers for over a century, and remains one of the most trusted names in travel gear today. The brand's Amplitude Two-Piece Hardshell Set, a staple at Costco for years, is the perfect example of why travelers continue to trust Samsonite. This set offers durability, attractive design, and a fair price point, making it a great option for travelers who want to upgrade their luggage without overspending. The suitcase shells are constructed from heavy-duty polycarbonate, which is meant to hold up to the rigors of air travel. And, as a perk for eco-conscious travelers, the interior lining is crafted from 100% recycled PET bottles.
Functionality is another benefit of buying this set. The suitcases have smooth spinner wheels and Samsonite's RightHeight adjustable handles, so travelers of all heights can comfortably haul their luggage. The Amplitude set has 4.4 out of 5 stars on over 900 Costco reviews, with one reviewer specifically pointing out the checked bag's durability: "Bought it- watched the baggage handler throw it and then kicked it and it came out still looking good and locked shut." Another said the suitcases are "easy to roll and pull, and handle raises and lowers so smoothly." At $229.99 for both a 27-inch checked bag and a 20-inch carry-on, the Samsonite Amplitude set is an easy first choice on this list.
Swissgear Weekender Tote Travel Bag
If you're prepping for an easy, three-day getaway, you probably don't want to invest in an entire luggage set. That's where Swissgear's Weekender Tote Travel Bag comes in. This European-inspired duffel bag looks significantly more expensive than its $62.99 price point, and will even help you blend in perfectly next time you find yourself on one of Europe's surprisingly cheap, picturesque train rides. Functionality is where this chic bag shines. It has a wire-framed opening that stays open while you pack and unpack — no more blindly digging around for the shirt you want! And, inside, travelers will find plenty of organizational features, including a padded laptop sleeve that fits devices up to 15 inches and multiple zippered pockets for essentials like charging wires and keys.
Swissgear also added a separate zippered lower compartment, which is perfect for storing shoes, toiletries, and anything else you don't want touching or potentially spilling on your clothes. The bag also offers versatility thanks to top handles, a removable shoulder strap, and a trolley sleeve that can be slipped over a suitcase handle. One reviewer shared that the bag is "attractive, spacious, high quality, and looks really durable." Some shoppers noted that there is an unpleasant odor to the fabric initially, but that sprinkling baking soda in the lower compartment is a good way to eliminate it. Overall, this Swissgear Weekender has a positive 4.4 rating on 200+ Costco reviews.
Traveler's Choice Granville II Two-Piece Set
The Traveler's Choice Granville II Two-Piece Set is the perfect luggage option if you're looking for something that feels more high-end than its price tag suggests. At just $169.99 for both a carry-on-sized suitcase and a checked bag, this set offers sleek exterior design, as well as features that aren't a given in this price range. Like the Samsonite Amplitude set, the Granville II duo is made from hardy polycarbonate. Unlike the comparable Samsonite set, though, this option also features a particularly high-end upgrade usually seen on more expensive brands: an integrated USB-C port for charging phones, tablets, and other devices wherever you are. It also offers premium Hinomoto wheels and an extra-sturdy zipper.
Inside, travelers will find more great features, such as an antimicrobial lining that kills 98% of bacteria and a wet pocket for swimsuits or toiletries. Costco shoppers have given this Traveler's Choice set their seal of approval, with 4.5 stars across over 800 reviews. One reviewer praised them on all counts, saying, "I typically don't buy luggage based on how it looks. I'm more interested in how reliable it is. But this luggage is really beautiful and has survived a summer full of traveling." Another consumer appreciated the large capacity, noting, "These bags are precisely as big as they can be, but not too big so as to incur steep overage charges."
Delsey Paris Two-Piece Hardside Set
As its name suggests, the Delsey Paris Two-Piece Hardside Set is designed with style in mind. Both the carry-on and checked-size suitcases have ribbed, scratch-resistant polycarbonate shells. Plus, the textured exteriors act as more than an aesthetic upgrade — they help hide scratches and mars, which means these suitcases will look newer for longer. A major functional selling point of the Delsey Paris set is that both suitcases have shock-absorbent rolling wheels. This means they are easy to roll on all surfaces, from the parking lot at the airport to hard tile floors in the terminal to rough sidewalks in any destination. The larger bag also comes with a TSA-accepted lock, so you don't have to worry about your belongings flying out in the cargo hold!
Inside, there are some top-tier features, as well. The lining of both Delsey Paris suitcases can be removed and thrown in the washing machine after a trip. Plus, travelers will find several slots and compartments specifically designed for storing shoes, chargers, and other on-the-go necessities. At $189.99, this hardshell suitcase set offers numerous benefits for under $200. Shoppers agree, giving this luggage duo 4.4 stars on 200+ reviews. One buyer said, "Been on over 10 trips with this luggage and it's held up beautifully." Another added that these bags were "were in great condition after my international flight" and were "well worth it."
CALPAK Evry Eight-Piece Travel Bundle
The CALPAK Evry Eight-Piece Travel Bundle is quite simply one of the best luggage values at Costco. At $179.99, this set includes a carry-on suitcase, a checked suitcase, three travel cubes, a laundry bag, a shoe bag, and a luggage tag. Anyone in search of a full travel system, rather than a mere suitcase, will appreciate the extras that come with this set. These suitcases have all of the features most travelers are looking for when it comes to selecting luggage these days: TSA-approved locking mechanisms on both suitcases, strong polycarbonate exteriors, and two inches of expansion per suitcase. The expandable compartments are especially good for those who like to bring home lots of souvenirs from their travels!
While this set lacks some of the higher-tech features we've seen, such as antimicrobial linings and built-in charging ports, it makes up for it in sheer value. Under $200 for a set of eight matching luggage items is an incredible deal, no matter how you slice it. Costco reviewers concur, giving this CALPAK bundle 4.5 stars on more than 100 reviews. One person noted that these bags, which also include a dust bag for storage, are the ideal size and were the only option they considered "that met all major airline size restrictions for both checked-in and carry-on luggage." If you're buying your first set of luggage or just want to stay more organized, this travel bundle is an excellent option.
Traveler's Choice Candlewood II Three-Piece Set
The Traveler's Choice Candlewood II Three-Piece Set is one of the best overall values in Costco's luggage department. Instead of just two suitcases — one approved as a carry-on, one for check-in — like many luggage sets, this bundle includes three different-sized suitcases for just $199.99. This is great for frequent travelers who need flexibility in terms of how much they need to pack for varying trip lengths. The aesthetics of the Candlewood II are unmatched for those who like vintage style. These almost resemble turn-of-the-century travel trunks with leather-like detailing and gold-tone hardware. Their functionality, however, is all 21st-century. Buyers can expect all three suitcases to have fully polycarbonate exteriors, TSA-approved locks to prevent theft or accidental opening, and industry-leading YKK® woven zippers.
Additionally, this entire luggage set can expand to make room for vacation purchases on the way home. They also have interior zipper pockets for easy organization. Costco shoppers have given the Candlewood II trio 4.7 stars on dozens of reviews, which is among the highest ratings on the site. One reviewer noted that they were impressed by small details that made a big difference, like "a neck tie holder, which is a nice touch." Another person raved about how easy the suitcases are to clean and said: "Couldn't recommend this luggage enough. Definitely buy!" All in all, this set of three suitcases is a great choice for travelers who want high-quality bang for their buck.
Samsonite Stratus Two-Piece Softside Set
While hardshell luggage is definitely the more durable option, there are a couple of reasons some travelers prefer softshell suitcases. Those who frequently travel on U.S.-based budget airlines with rigid weight restrictions, for instance, appreciate that the suitcases themselves weigh less. Softsides are also often better for those traveling by bus or train, when luggage may need to squish a bit into the available storage compartments. The Samsonite Stratus Two-Piece Softside Set is a great fabric suitcase option sold by Costco. Made from thick polyester fabric, which is often used to create products like boat covers that have to withstand tough elements, these suitcases are more hardy than you might initially expect.
The Stratus set also offers all of Samsonite's usual practical features, such as the brand's signature adjustable handles and smooth spinning wheels for easy rolling. Travelers will also enjoy an integrated USB port for device charging. Both bags have two exterior pockets that could be used for storing everything from small toiletries to wires to an iPad. This suitcase duo isn't the flashiest option on the market, but it's practical and reasonably priced at $199.99 for both pieces. Costco reviewers have given it 4.5 stars on dozens of reviews, with one person noting that their favorite unexpected feature is that the "carryon bag has a sleeve on the backside, so...[it can] stack it on the larger bag when moving through airport."
Cascade Mountain Tech Expedition Duffel
If you're in the market for something masculine and rugged, the Cascade Mountain Tech Expedition Duffel just might be the bag you've been looking for. Perfect for outdoor activities like camping, fly fishing, or anything else adventurous, this duffel bag can stand up to just about anything life throws your way. It is made from ripstop, waterproof polyester fabric and includes optional backpack straps, depending on your needs. The convertible backpack feature is great for toting this bag through the airport with other luggage if you need extra hands!
Inside, travelers will find an impressive 60-liter capacity (to put this in perspective, YETI's 60-liter Roadie cooler holds 98 cans of beer or soda!), so there's lots of room for bulky outdoor gear and layers upon layers of clothing. To help you stay organized, there's also a mesh pocket inside and an outer zipper pocket for essentials. This Cascade Mountain duffel bag is extremely popular with buyers, earning an impressive 4.8 stars. While it doesn't have many reviews so far, it's shaping up to be one of Costco's most-loved pieces of luggage. One reviewer shared, "It held everything for a 4 day trip with room to spare, packed nicely in the car, and was very easy to carry." Another noted that the bag even looks appealing, writing, "The gray is much better looking in person than in the photos...which looks nice with the orange pulls."
iPack Kids Carry-On Luggage Set
If you're traveling with kids, it's smart for them to have their own luggage, both for practicality and to help teach them to be good, responsible travelers. This iPack Kids Carry-On Luggage Set is among the top-reviewed options Costco has for families. Designed specifically for kids (there are both blue and pink options available, depending on your little one's preference), this suitcase was designed for easy maneuvering with eight spinning wheels. It also has a polycarbonate exterior, so it can easily stand up to being knocked over or accidentally thumped down a set of stairs. The suitcase itself only weighs about six pounds, so most children should be able to tote it without issue, even once it's packed with clothes and toys.
One of the biggest perks of buying this particular kids' luggage set is that it includes a matching packing cube that can be used for toiletries or other items you don't want to dig around for later. Parents love the reasonably priced $59.99 iPack suitcase, giving it 4.7 stars. This is another Costco item that doesn't have too many reviews — just 30 at the time of publication — but those who did review it loved the suitcase. One parent took it on a weeklong European sojourn and wrote, "Operates like the higher end luggage brands at 1/4 of the price and comes in great colors." Another said, "We were able to pack a lot...It's also very easy for kids to maneuver and carry." A third parent echoed these points, posting, "The sets are a great value for the money. The quality is good and the design is adorably (but not 'overly') kid friendly."
Samsonite Variate Expandable Set (Costco Exclusive)
The Samsonite Variate Expandable Set is a Costco Exclusive that offers a variety of features for a regular price of $249.99, though the set is sometimes available for special rates like $50 off for Costco members. This suitcase duo provides durability, modern amenities, and enough capacity for longer trips, while still coming in at a significantly lower cost than premium brands like TUMI. Constructed with polycarbonate exteriors like many of the hardshells on this list, the Variate set looks a bit sleeker and more high-end looking than some of its closely-priced competitors. Another great feature is that the carry-on has an exterior pocket for wires, a laptop, and other things you might need close at hand.
The interior offers the same array of features and some additional features that other Samsonite products have, including a lining made from 100% recycled materials, a TSA-accepted lock, spinning wheels, and the brand's trademarked adjustable handle. The Variate duo also offers a wet pocket for swimsuits or damp laundry, as well as other zipper pockets to assist with travel organization. Several Costco shoppers have rated this suitcase set 4.3 stars, and Samsonite's stellar reputation speaks for itself. One person who took the set abroad said, "Everything worked great. The set rolls very well, the locks work fine." Another wrote, "Selling point was the spinners, they spin with ease."
Methodology
To put together this guide, we did a deep dive into the Costco website to find 10 well-reviewed pieces of luggage, suitable for various purposes. The result is a round-up that showcases excellent pieces of luggage for all types of travelers, from long-haul business travelers to leisure vacationers to adventure seekers. Official travel brand histories and travel blogs like Younglingz filled in a few key bits of information. All prices were current at the time of publication.