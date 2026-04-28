10 Pieces Of Luggage You Should Invest In From Costco

If you're traveling with kids, it's smart for them to have their own luggage, both for practicality and to help teach them to be good, responsible travelers. This iPack Kids Carry-On Luggage Set is among the top-reviewed options Costco has for families. Designed specifically for kids (there are both blue and pink options available, depending on your little one's preference), this suitcase was designed for easy maneuvering with eight spinning wheels. It also has a polycarbonate exterior, so it can easily stand up to being knocked over or accidentally thumped down a set of stairs. The suitcase itself only weighs about six pounds, so most children should be able to tote it without issue, even once it's packed with clothes and toys.

One of the biggest perks of buying this particular kids' luggage set is that it includes a matching packing cube that can be used for toiletries or other items you don't want to dig around for later. Parents love the reasonably priced $59.99 iPack suitcase, giving it 4.7 stars. This is another Costco item that doesn't have too many reviews — just 30 at the time of publication — but those who did review it loved the suitcase. One parent took it on a weeklong European sojourn and wrote, "Operates like the higher end luggage brands at 1/4 of the price and comes in great colors." Another said, "We were able to pack a lot...It's also very easy for kids to maneuver and carry." A third parent echoed these points, posting, "The sets are a great value for the money. The quality is good and the design is adorably (but not 'overly') kid friendly."