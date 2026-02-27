All The Ways You Can Travel Through Colorado's Top Destinations Without A Car
Colorado's natural marvels are spread throughout the state, making it a prime road-trip destination. One big downside to driving from wonder to wonder is that you need to focus on the twisting, mountainous roads instead of enjoying the craggy peaks, white water rivers, and mountain goats in between. Luckily, the state's Department of Transportation has been focusing on other ways for people to get around in the last few years. Colorado has multiple rural bus routes, shuttles, and trains run by the Colorado Department of Transportation to help you explore.
The state's appeal goes beyond its spectacles of nature. Thankfully, Colorado is aware of this and has made it possible to visit its busy cities and wildly underrated cozy mountain towns without a car. The easiest places to visit in the mountains are along the Interstate 70 corridor, as it's the only major freeway going through the Rockies. The Interstate will often have traffic, especially during the ski season, so letting someone else take the wheel while you stare out the window is often a preferred way to show up to your destination stress-free.
Bus
Colorado's Bustang service is the main way to get around the state without a car. Rocky Mountain National Park and its gateway town of Estes Park are both accessible via seasonal buses from Denver during the high season (May to October). The buses are big and comfortable, with restrooms, bike racks, Wi-Fi, power outlets, and USB ports. To catch a bus from Denver's Union Station, head downstairs to the bus depot.
The Outrider lines of the Bustang service will take you to towns further away from Denver or the I-70 corridor. These buses take you to places like Crested Butte, the out-of-the-way home of extreme skiing and Salida, a small mountain town for hiking and whitewater rafting. Outrider buses also complete the Bustang system's routes along the Front Range. With the regular line and Outrider you can bus from Trinidad to Fort Collins, where a tour of some of the city's famed breweries is an ideal way to spend the day. In the winter, the Snowstang routes will take you from Denver straight to the slopes of Breckenridge, Copper, A-Basin, and Loveland.
The Bustang connects with some regional bus systems like the Roaring Fork Transit Authority (RFTA). Get off in Glenwood Springs to enjoy the relaxing hot springs, then catch an RFTA bus to take you all the way to Aspen. From Aspen, you can catch a bus all the way to the beautiful Maroon Bells (just make a reservation before you head to the trailhead).
Train
Train travel in Colorado is slower and more expensive than the bus, but it's still worthwhile. To see the steep, rugged, 3-mile-long Gore Canyon, you can hike in, take a whitewater raft, or hop aboard Amtrak's California Zephyr line to enjoy a glass of prosecco as you gaze out the window. Amtrak's Winter Park Express takes you to Winter Park Ski Resort, dropping you off right by the slopes. With fares starting at $9 each way, you can relax on the way up and completely skip the nasty post-ski traffic on the way back.
There are plenty of scenic trains along historic routes to ride throughout the Rockies. These trains won't necessarily get you from place to place, but they are fun ways to leisurely see the state's beauty. For a mix of buses and trains, you can take the slower train from Denver to Glenwood Springs, explore the region, then take the faster Bustang back. From America's highest city, Leadville, you can ride the historic Leadville Railroad during any season. The train travels a little below the historic mining town's elevation, at an altitude of 10,152 feet.
Shuttle
Both private and state-run shuttles are reliable options to get you around Colorado. The Pegasus van is a part of the Bustang network and runs the I-70 corridor throughout the day. It's an easy way to get from Denver to anywhere in the Rockies quickly. The only downside is there is no space for large luggage — just skis or snowboards and one carry-on. These shuttles all have power and Wi-Fi. As someone who's tried this option, I can confirm that the Wi-Fi is strong enough that to get work done while sitting in traffic on I-70.
There are plenty of private vans offering airport shuttle services throughout the Rockies. Companies like Peak 1, Epic Mountain Express, or Summit Express will pick you up at the airport in Denver or Eagle (near Vail) and drop you off either at your hotel or at a town's transit center. The transit centers tend to be well-run. The one in the town of Frisco, Colorado's "Main Street to the Rockies," is right behind the popular Outer Range Brewery, so it's worth being early for your shuttle. Airport-to-hotel service is a comforting way to start your trip as you acclimate to the altitude and take it easy on your first day.
Light rail
If you only want to explore the viral destinations in and around Denver, the light rail is an easy way to get around the city. Denver International Airport has a station with regular trips to Union Station downtown. Denver's Union Station is a well-restored, old train station with pubs, cafés, and an outpost of the local bookstore chain, Tattered Cover. From the station, you can walk about 10 minutes to catch a Rockies game at Coors Field. A shorter walk away is the Dairy Block food hall with coffee shops, beer bars, and multiple food vendors.
From Union Station, you can catch buses and trains that go all over the state. For a short day trip on the light rail, you can head toward the historic downtown of Golden. Here, you can go tubing down Clear Creek during the summer and take a tour of the Coors Brewery. If you'd rather stay downtown, you can take a trip down to the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Here, you can tour the house of famous Titanic survivor, Molly Brown. Walk along East Colfax Avenue, and catch a show at the Fillmore Auditorium or Ogden Theatre.