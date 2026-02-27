All The Ways You Can Travel Through Colorado's Top Destinations Without A Car

Colorado's Bustang service is the main way to get around the state without a car. Rocky Mountain National Park and its gateway town of Estes Park are both accessible via seasonal buses from Denver during the high season (May to October). The buses are big and comfortable, with restrooms, bike racks, Wi-Fi, power outlets, and USB ports. To catch a bus from Denver's Union Station, head downstairs to the bus depot.

The Outrider lines of the Bustang service will take you to towns further away from Denver or the I-70 corridor. These buses take you to places like Crested Butte, the out-of-the-way home of extreme skiing and Salida, a small mountain town for hiking and whitewater rafting. Outrider buses also complete the Bustang system's routes along the Front Range. With the regular line and Outrider you can bus from Trinidad to Fort Collins, where a tour of some of the city's famed breweries is an ideal way to spend the day. In the winter, the Snowstang routes will take you from Denver straight to the slopes of Breckenridge, Copper, A-Basin, and Loveland.

The Bustang connects with some regional bus systems like the Roaring Fork Transit Authority (RFTA). Get off in Glenwood Springs to enjoy the relaxing hot springs, then catch an RFTA bus to take you all the way to Aspen. From Aspen, you can catch a bus all the way to the beautiful Maroon Bells (just make a reservation before you head to the trailhead).