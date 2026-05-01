Chicago's Family-Friendly Suburb Is A Nostalgic Gem Filled With A Picturesque Nature Preserve And Parks

Chicago is Illinois' top tourist destination, but for those who prefer a quieter locale, the Chicago suburbs offer family-friendly towns with outdoor activities and tasty restaurants. One such suburb is Westchester, a village with a population of around 16,000 people. Residents describe it as a peaceful, friendly, and scenic small town located at a convenient distance to Chicago — about a half-hour drive or an hour on public transit.

Westchester has an interesting history that explains its nostalgic feel. It was built in the 1920s as a "model English-style suburban community" for commuters to Chicago, according to the village's website. Its population grew rapidly during the post-war housing boom of the '50s and '60s, and it earned a reputation as a neighborhood ideal for families. Today, Westchester remains a commuter suburb. Locally, it's known for its parks and nature preserves, as well as its retro bowling alley. For overnight visitors, there's a Four Points by Sheraton in Westchester itself, and several other options in neighboring suburbs.