Chicago's Family-Friendly Suburb Is A Nostalgic Gem Filled With A Picturesque Nature Preserve And Parks
Chicago is Illinois' top tourist destination, but for those who prefer a quieter locale, the Chicago suburbs offer family-friendly towns with outdoor activities and tasty restaurants. One such suburb is Westchester, a village with a population of around 16,000 people. Residents describe it as a peaceful, friendly, and scenic small town located at a convenient distance to Chicago — about a half-hour drive or an hour on public transit.
Westchester has an interesting history that explains its nostalgic feel. It was built in the 1920s as a "model English-style suburban community" for commuters to Chicago, according to the village's website. Its population grew rapidly during the post-war housing boom of the '50s and '60s, and it earned a reputation as a neighborhood ideal for families. Today, Westchester remains a commuter suburb. Locally, it's known for its parks and nature preserves, as well as its retro bowling alley. For overnight visitors, there's a Four Points by Sheraton in Westchester itself, and several other options in neighboring suburbs.
Westchester's parks and nature preserves
Nature lovers have a good reason to stop by Westchester during a scenic road trip from Chicago. One of Westchester's most unique attractions is Wolf Road Prairie Nature Preserve, an 82-acre nature preserve that's home to the largest tallgrass prairie in the Chicago area. Bird watchers can spot over 100 species, kids can have fun finding frogs and butterflies, and hikers can enjoy seeing the city skyline in the distance. Reviewers mention that some paths are overgrown and can get muddy, so it's a good idea to wear rain boots or shoes that you don't mind getting dirty. Another nature preserve, Westchester Woods, offers picnic areas, hiking trails, and views of Salt Creek. In the winter, kids can use its hills for sledding.
In addition to its nature preserves, Westchester offers about a dozen smaller parks. Highlights include Mayfair Park, with pickleball and tennis courts, a soccer field, and a playground; and Gladstone Park, with a ball diamond, a picnic area, and another playground. In August, Mayfair Park hosts a summer concert series with free live music every Wednesday.
Westchester's family-friendly entertainment and retro restaurants
For those who prefer indoor activities or are visiting during cold or rainy weather, Westchester offers some family-friendly entertainment options. Retro bowling alley Eden Lanes has been a community staple since it opened in the '80s and is one of the few independent bowling alleys left in the Chicago area, along with a handful of other options, such as Suburbanite Bowl in Westmond, another friendly suburb with a small-town feel. For toddlers and young kids, Forest the Fox's Playbox in the Mayfair Recreation Center is an indoor playground with climbing equipment, slides, and tunnels. One local blogger calls it "truly a hidden gem," writing that she takes her children there regularly.
When you get hungry, several of Westchester's restaurants have an old-fashioned feel. On Tripadvisor, the top-rated eatery is Rocky's Pizza & Restaurant, a family-owned pizzeria that's been in the community since the 1980s. One Google reviewer praises its "old school dine-in vibes" and tasty sausage pizza. For a different kind of nostalgia, Westchester Inn opened in the '90s and serves traditional Czech food such as breaded pork tenderloin, goulash, and stuffed cabbage. "The Westchester Inn has been around as long as I can remember, and I hope my kids can say the same," writes a Google reviewer. Exploring the Chicago suburbs? About a 10-minute drive from Westchester, you'll find Oak Brook, an affluent suburb with a boutique mall and upscale dining.