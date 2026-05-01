Forget Boston, Retire To This New England State Capital With Pretty Beaches Nearby

If you're retiring from a high-flying career in Boston, you may not be ready to give up the cultural perks of living in an urban center known for its intellectual life — even as you prepare to leave the 9-to-5 rat race behind. Perhaps the idea of retiring to Florida or Arizona leaves you colder than an East Coast winter. If so, then consider downsizing your urban idyll by moving just 50 miles south, to the artsy, charming city of Providence, Rhode Island. Combining small-city real estate prices with a college town's sophisticated charm and culture, the city known as Rhode Island's "Creative Capital" could be the winning move once you no longer need access to Boston's high-powered employment economy.

Providence doesn't always make top retirement lists based purely on statistics. Rhode Island is one of the few states to tax Social Security benefits, for example, and property taxes are high. But for a certain type of urban-minded retiree, Providence hits the sweet spot. Many of its charming neighborhoods are walkable, a quality that retirees who may one day give up driving value immensely. The Providence culture scene, thanks to the presence of nearly a dozen colleges, is top-notch. Providence also ranks in the top 20 cities in America for diversity, while Rhode Island ranks among the top 20 states on America's LGBTQ+ Equality Index.

And just because you're not headed for Florida's palm tree-lined sugar-sand shores, that doesn't mean you can't have your day at the beach. Rhode Island is sometimes called the "Ocean State" for its over 400 miles of scenic coastline. It's commonly said that every Rhode Islander lives within a 30-minute drive of the water.