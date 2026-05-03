The Worst Type Of Suitcase You Can Bring On A Caribbean Vacation Is Often A Popular And Convenient Choice

Traveling by cruise ship, or staying in an all-inclusive Caribbean resort? Your luggage shouldn't be a problem. Odds are, you'll find white-glove service that helps you move your suitcases from point A to point B without you having to lift a finger. While official guidance on Royal Caribbean, one of the most prominent cruise operators in the region, is a bit vague, discussions on the r/royalcaribbean subreddit tend to agree that a medium- to large-size checked luggage and a carry-on per person is just fine, and overpacking isn't as much of a concern since luggage porters will meet you upon arrival at the cruise terminal. When it comes to hardshell versus soft, literary travel blogger and extensive cruise reviewer Julia's Bookcase recommends opting for luggage with higher durability. The only thing you may want to consider is whether your hardshell luggage fits under the bed in your cabin, but seasoned wisdom from one Redditor on this thread says you can always "open it up and store it like an open-faced sandwich" if it's too wide.

When staying at popular hotel chains and luxury resorts, you should be able to arrange airport shuttles and transfers in advance, making the luggage argument irrelevant. If you're still looking for a place to stay, online travel agencies (OTAs) like Tripadvisor will actually let you filter Caribbean hotels by airport shuttle service availability. Nice Caribbean accommodations will also typically handle, or at least help with, any luggage upon arrival, moving it from the shuttle to your room or villa before you've even finished sipping your welcome drink.

Even if you aren't cruising or splurging on accommodation, hardside luggage with wheels can be perfectly fine for simple Caribbean itineraries. If your main goal is to visit one island and stay in one place the entire time, any minor luggage inconveniences will be long forgotten once you arrive at your final destination.