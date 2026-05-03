The Worst Type Of Suitcase You Can Bring On A Caribbean Vacation Is Often A Popular And Convenient Choice
So you finally splurged and bought that popular hardshell luggage set you've been eyeing for ages on social media. It has all the coveted conveniences you've been searching for — four wheels to glide smoothly across those endlessly long airport corridors, a durable hard-case exterior to survive the notorious rough handling at baggage claim, and a chic colorway that matches your vacation aesthetic perfectly. But what about once you leave the airport and touch down in the Caribbean? Is your brand-new luggage the best choice for your upcoming tropical vacation, or the worst? Unfortunately, it depends.
The right suitcase ultimately depends on the type of Caribbean trip you've got planned and where you're headed. While you may not initially think that's a very big deal, the last thing you'll want to do is kick off your relaxing vacation by dragging those four flimsy spinner wheels along the adoquines (blue cobblestone streets) in San Juan, or lugging your heavy luggage down the stairs and directly onto the tarmac in St. Thomas. While some struggles can be mitigated by simply avoiding overstuffing your suitcases (and irking TSA in the process), the better bet is to choose the best luggage for the job. This matters in the Caribbean, where each island's travel logistics are unique, and getting from place to place can be a challenge. Based on research from travel websites, local tour operators, social media, Reddit grievances, and my own experiences traveling in the Caribbean, we've put together definitive guidance on when your hardshell spinner suitcase is fine for Caribbean travel, and when you might want to consider alternatives instead.
Cruises, luxury resorts, and one-stop Caribbean itineraries
Traveling by cruise ship, or staying in an all-inclusive Caribbean resort? Your luggage shouldn't be a problem. Odds are, you'll find white-glove service that helps you move your suitcases from point A to point B without you having to lift a finger. While official guidance on Royal Caribbean, one of the most prominent cruise operators in the region, is a bit vague, discussions on the r/royalcaribbean subreddit tend to agree that a medium- to large-size checked luggage and a carry-on per person is just fine, and overpacking isn't as much of a concern since luggage porters will meet you upon arrival at the cruise terminal. When it comes to hardshell versus soft, literary travel blogger and extensive cruise reviewer Julia's Bookcase recommends opting for luggage with higher durability. The only thing you may want to consider is whether your hardshell luggage fits under the bed in your cabin, but seasoned wisdom from one Redditor on this thread says you can always "open it up and store it like an open-faced sandwich" if it's too wide.
When staying at popular hotel chains and luxury resorts, you should be able to arrange airport shuttles and transfers in advance, making the luggage argument irrelevant. If you're still looking for a place to stay, online travel agencies (OTAs) like Tripadvisor will actually let you filter Caribbean hotels by airport shuttle service availability. Nice Caribbean accommodations will also typically handle, or at least help with, any luggage upon arrival, moving it from the shuttle to your room or villa before you've even finished sipping your welcome drink.
Even if you aren't cruising or splurging on accommodation, hardside luggage with wheels can be perfectly fine for simple Caribbean itineraries. If your main goal is to visit one island and stay in one place the entire time, any minor luggage inconveniences will be long forgotten once you arrive at your final destination.
Multi-stop getaways, island hopping, and less-visited Caribbean islands
When it comes to multi-stop getaways and island hopping, especially to less-visited or little-known Caribbean islands, you may want to be a bit more intentional with your packing. That means avoiding common packing mistakes, like choosing the wrong luggage. Caribbean trips with multiple stops, like organized group tours or multi-day catamaran expeditions, often mean cramped quarters and lots of loading and unloading. Discussions on this BVI Charter Chat on Facebook tend to agree that in this case, softside two-wheel rollerbags, duffels, and backpacks are the best way to go. This guidance also applies to Caribbean excursions where you'll be road tripping and staying in different places. In my experience having spent 14 days roving across Puerto Rico and its islands, as well as traversing Belize in small propeller planes, it paid off traveling with more malleable luggage.
Island hopping on your own without a cruise ship itinerary will likely involve ferries or puddlejumper planes that often require you to carry your bags up and down stairs when boarding and deplaning. Some internal flights may have smaller bag size and weight allowances, too. Once again, packing light in a backpack, duffel, or convertible softside rollerbag will help you be prepared for any possible scenario.
Other important considerations when choosing luggage for the Caribbean
While I have managed to balance my hardshell rollerbag onto the back of an ATV in Sint Maarten, I do not necessarily recommend it (unless you love a good, slightly chaotic travel story). If you're handling all of your own transportation and staying in more self-sufficient accommodation like a hostel or vacation rental, it can be a good idea to stow your belongings into a backpack or any soft bag with crossbody straps. That way, you can easily lug your things around on your own without any help. This is especially useful if your accommodation requires lots of walking, stairs, or sand.
Some Caribbean islands have safer reputations than others. Pickpocketing and petty crimes are always a risk when traveling, particularly to islands like Cuba and Jamaica. That doesn't mean you shouldn't visit -– in fact, Cuba is one of the most beautiful and educational Caribbean islands I've been to –- but it does mean you should take precautions no matter what luggage you bring. Whether softside or hardshell, backpack or duffel, four wheels or two, it's always a good idea to bring at least one TSA-approved lock (preferably more) with you when traveling, and keep a close eye on your belongings no matter where you go.
Methodology
For this story, we tapped a wide variety of research, along with my own travel experiences in Puerto Rico, Cuba, Sint Maarten, Mexico, Belize, and Panama, to arrive at our recommendations. To get a general consensus on Caribbean luggage preferences, we scoured social media sites and forums like Facebook and Reddit. To gather definitive packing guidance, we turned to trusted bloggers and FAQ pages on cruise lines, yacht charters, and multi-stop Caribbean tour operators. Finally, we tapped into OTAs like Tripadvisor to verify certain claims, like airport shuttle availability, based on reviews.