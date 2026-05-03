The National Parks System In 1960 Looked Completely Different. Here's What Changed.

The concept of preserving U.S. land for future generations to enjoy dates back to 1832, when President Andrew Jackson established the Hot Springs Reservation in Arkansas, known today as Hot Springs National Park. Other areas followed: the Yosemite Grant Act of 1864 preserved that territory for further recreational purposes, and in 1872, Yellowstone became the nation's first national park. It wasn't until 1916, however, that the Organic Act established an agency to govern the burgeoning number of parks. In August that year, the National Park Service came into being.

Today, there are 63 national parks, but when you include all the historic battlefields, historic sites, and national monuments, the total rises to 433. Indeed, the complete list of everything the National Park Service (NPS) handles makes for an extensive read. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park in Alaska, at over 13,000 square miles, is the largest; the Great Smoky Mountains is the most popular national park, averaging 12.2 million visitors every year, according to National Park Service visitation data.

Over the decades, laws were brought in, amended, superseded, and redefined. By the middle of the 20th century, it was apparent that more needed to be done. The changes implemented since 1960 have profoundly altered the way parks operate. The long and storied history of America's 433 protected places proved to be as filled with vicissitudes as the turning of the seasons themselves.