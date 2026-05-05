America's Oldest Beer Garden Is A Texas Legend With Great Flavors And Tradition In The Heart Of Austin

Beer gardens originated in Germany, but they're also popular across the United States — particularly in places with warmer weather like Austin, Texas. In fact, the city is home to America's oldest beer garden, Scholz Garten. The legendary establishment located in the heart of downtown has been serving cold brews to drink outdoors since 1866, opening its doors just 21 years after Texas became a state. Now, 160 years into its tenure, Scholz is still a must-visit for beer enthusiasts, as well as those interested in Texas history.

Scholz Garten — called simply "Scholz's" by locals — was founded by August Scholz, a German immigrant who joined the Confederate army in the U.S. Civil War. After the war ended, he opened a German-style beer garden. Throughout the following decades, it became a gathering place for German immigrants (as well as anyone else who liked German beer). While you're unlikely to hear much German spoken there today, the beer garden still celebrates its heritage. You might find live German music one night and a tailgate party or country music event the next, and the menu features bratwurst and Bavarian pretzels alongside hamburgers and hot chicken.

Likewise, the beer menu features imported German beers such as hefeweizen and Marzen from the Munich-based Paulaner brewery, as well as local brews such as IPAs from Austin Beerworks. One Google reviewer strongly recommends trying the imported German drafts, writing, "They are authentic and delicious, perfectly representing the world-renown taste of German beer." Another Google reviewer shouts out "the most authentic German food I've ever had."