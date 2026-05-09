Colorado's Once-Thriving Mining Town Is Now An Abandoned Mountain Gem Surrounded By Forest Beauty

Mining played an integral role in the settlement of Colorado, with the Colorado Gold Rush kicking off in the late 1850s. All kinds of small towns started being built up throughout the Rocky Mountains as hopeful prospectors worked to find silver and gold. But as the boom faded, many of the mountain mining towns were abandoned, leaving just a few broken-down buildings as a memory of the once bustling communities. One such place is Winfield, Colorado, which built up around the Winfield Mining Camp. While it's no longer an active town, you can still visit to enjoy the beautiful forest and mountain setting, see some of its abandoned buildings, and learn more about the area's history. It's also a great place for outdoor recreation.

Within the heart of the Sawatch Range and near the confluence of the north and south forks of Clear Creek, Winfield once had around 1,500 people living there towards the end of the 19th century. It had multiple stores, saloons, and hotels along with a school, post office, church, and boarding house. However, by 1918, the last load of ore was delivered from Winfield, and after that, the town was abandoned.

You can still see the remains of four of the original log structures at the Winfield Mining Camp Interpretive Site, including the school and Ball cabin. Both of these structures have been restored to what they looked like during Winfield's heyday. There's signage around the site that shows you where things once were, so you can try to envision the town as a bustling mining community, and there's also a small cemetery with a few dozen gravesites.