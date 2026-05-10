Oregon's Scenic Lake Is A Mountain Haven For Boating, Camping, And Premier Fishing
Central Oregon is known as a year-around destination for outdoor adventure. This is largely due to the area's mild climate and dramatically striking geographic features. Among the natural elements that afford outdoor recreation opportunities are the Cascade Lakes, a group of more than a dozen natural lakes in the Cascade Mountains. One of the more popular lakes within this chain is Cultus Lake, which is a great destination for boating and camping. It is also one of the premier fishing spots in the Beaver State, with a reputation for producing trophy-size lake trout.
Cultus Lake is within the Deschutes National Forest, the forest just outside the charming Oregon city of Bend. However, although Bend is the closest town of any size to the lake, you'll still have to drive about an hour south and west from the city to get there. This remoteness adds to the ambiance of the lake, as does the impressive scenery provided by a landscape filled with towering pine trees and mountain peaks.
A natural lake formed by glaciers, Cultus Lake is around 2 miles long and plunges to depths greater than 200 feet in places. The lake water is typically very clear, as is typical of many glacial lakes. This makes it a popular spot for water activities such as swimming and windsurfing, in addition to boating and fishing. The Cultus Lake Day Use Area features a large beach that is ideal for swimming and picnicking.
Boating and fishing at Cultus Lake
As is the case with the Cascade Lakes in Central Oregon, a variety of water sports are popular on Cultus Lake. However — in what is something of an anomaly among the bodies of water located along the Cascades Lake Scenic Byway — motorized, high-speed watercraft are allowed here. To that end, many visitors utilize the lake for water skiing, jet skiing, and pleasure boating, in addition to paddle sports such as canoeing and kayaking.
The Cultus Lake Boating Site has two boat ramps and ample parking for those launching boats and paddle craft. There is a walk-in boat launch at Cultus Lake Campground. Those wishing to get on the water will also find a marina, as well as boat and kayak rentals, at Cultus Lake Resort.
Fishing is another big draw for those venturing to Cultus Lake. The lake is best known for producing trophy rainbow and lake trout. It is also possible to catch both brook trout and mountain whitefish from this lake. Anglers have the option of fishing from boats, canoes, or kayaks, as well as from shore. An additional option for anglers at Cultus Lake is Little Cultus Lake, which is also within the Deschutes National Forest and just a few miles away. Little Cultus is particularly good for anglers without boats, as there is plenty of shore and wade fishing access.
Overnight options at Cultus Lake
Those wishing to stay overnight at Cultus Lake have a handful of options. Cultus Lake Campground has just over 50 campsites, including several that are on the waterfront. These sites can handle RVs and trailers up to 30 feet, and they are also available for tent campers. From the campground, it is also possible to explore the surrounding mountains and hike to Three Sisters Wilderness. The seasonal open and closing dates vary, but the campground typically opens at some point in May and closes in October.
The forest service also operates three boat-in campgrounds around Cultus Lake. These are Little Cove, Big Cove, and West Cultus campgrounds. These campgrounds are open during the summer months, usually June through September, and require advance reservations on Recreation.gov. Another option is The Lodge at Cultus Lake inside Cultus Lake Resort, which offers more than 20 cabins for rent. Resort guests also have the option of renting boat docks during their stay and have easy access to the resort's marina and store.
Cultus Lake is about 40 miles from Bend, the breathtaking Oregon city that's popular for craft beer, arts, and outdoor adventure. From Bend, drivers can take US-97 south to Conklin Road, which will lead to National Forest Road 40. The closest major airport to Cultus Lake is in Portland, which will take about a 4-hour drive. However, there is a smaller airport in Redmond, which is a little over an hour away. Those looking to extend their trip and expand their outdoor adventures beyond Cultus Lake have plenty of nearby options, such as floating down the Deschutes River near Bend or paddling and fishing at Sparks Lake.