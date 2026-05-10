Oregon's Scenic Lake Is A Mountain Haven For Boating, Camping, And Premier Fishing

Central Oregon is known as a year-around destination for outdoor adventure. This is largely due to the area's mild climate and dramatically striking geographic features. Among the natural elements that afford outdoor recreation opportunities are the Cascade Lakes, a group of more than a dozen natural lakes in the Cascade Mountains. One of the more popular lakes within this chain is Cultus Lake, which is a great destination for boating and camping. It is also one of the premier fishing spots in the Beaver State, with a reputation for producing trophy-size lake trout.

Cultus Lake is within the Deschutes National Forest, the forest just outside the charming Oregon city of Bend. However, although Bend is the closest town of any size to the lake, you'll still have to drive about an hour south and west from the city to get there. This remoteness adds to the ambiance of the lake, as does the impressive scenery provided by a landscape filled with towering pine trees and mountain peaks.

A natural lake formed by glaciers, Cultus Lake is around 2 miles long and plunges to depths greater than 200 feet in places. The lake water is typically very clear, as is typical of many glacial lakes. This makes it a popular spot for water activities such as swimming and windsurfing, in addition to boating and fishing. The Cultus Lake Day Use Area features a large beach that is ideal for swimming and picnicking.