Tennessee's Scenic Mountain Waterfall In Gatlinburg Sits Along A Lovely Nature Trail

With ample hills and between 55 and 85 inches of rainfall per year, the Great Smoky Mountains aren't exactly strangers to waterfalls. Compared to dramatic Great Smoky Mountains waterfalls like the 100-foot Ramsey Cascades, the Place of a Thousand Drips seems a bit reserved. Rather than the thunderous descent of heavy currents down hundreds of feet, the Place of a Thousand Drips features a much smaller amount of water falling about 20 to 30 feet. The waterfall is also much more ephemeral than others in the park, often diminishing or disappearing entirely during periods of limited precipitation. For all its lack of measurables, however, the Place of a Thousand Drips makes quite the impression on the lucky Gatlinburg tourists who do get to see it.

When at full strength, the Place of a Thousand Drips is not so much a single waterfall as it is an intricate network of smaller, thinner cascades laced together on a striking rocky outcrop. This distinctive appearance may make the Place of a Thousand Drips the most unusual waterfall in the Great Smoky Mountains, even though it lacks the size and strength of many of its peers. When at full strength following heavy rains, the cliff face that supports the falls comes to life with gossamer cascades pouring through the rocks, each with its own moss-lined channel. The entire spectacle is often mesmerizing to watch, with each dynamic stream breaking away from another and then recombining further down. In the spring (when heavier rains are most likely to bring the waterfall to full force), the rich greenery of the surrounding tree canopies creates a striking contrast against the silver streams and dark rock face of the falls.