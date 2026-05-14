This Beachy State Park On Lake Michigan Is An Underrated Sandy Dune Paradise With Camping And Trails
With its shoreline spanning across four U.S. states, every Lake Michigan getaway offers a different adventure. You can admire it from the limestone bluffs in Wisconsin's Cave Point County Park — or if you want an underrated spot to witness the lake, head to its southeast shore in Michigan toward Van Buren State Park. Most people expect beaches when visiting Lake Michigan, and this park is no exception. You can lounge on the one-mile-long sandy stretch before taking a dip in the ocean-like water. Even if it's too cold for a swim, you can climb the scenic dunes for picturesque lake views. What's more, you get the best of both worlds. After you soak in the beachy landscapes, make your way to the forest for some solitude.
Covering 400 acres, Van Buren State Park is an outdoor paradise that attracts a variety of nature lovers. Waterfront recreation is a given, with the lake being one of the major reasons to visit. Not only that, but the park's rolling dunes are protected under the Critical Dune Area program, but you're more than welcome to explore them. Besides beachside activities, the state park is home to hiking trails that expose you to its varied terrain. No matter which path you take, the vistas are always stunning. Luckily, you can continue engaging in outdoor fun the next day by booking a site at the park campground.
Whether you end up camping or day-tripping, you won't have an issue getting to the park. Van Buren is situated an hour south of Grand Rapids and 2 hours away from Chicago.
Camping at Van Buren State Park
The city of South Haven, called the "Catskills of the Midwest," is your gateway to Van Buren State Park — located just 10 minutes away. While you can easily stay in a hotel and drive to the park, it's hard to beat camping there. The campground is at the south end of the park, with a total of 220 sites. Consisting of five loops, the campground offers restrooms, water spigots, and a sanitation station. Three spots are ADA-accessible, nine are paved, and 65 sites offer 50-amp electricity. Those traveling with their kids can take advantage of the two playgrounds at the campground. What's more, your pets can join you at the state park.
Although this unsung state park doesn't make the typical list of America's best lakeside camping destinations, Lake Michigan is almost always included. And whenever you're ready to hit the beach, it's only 400 yards from the camping area. There's a youth group-use camping area as well across two bucolic campsites. This zone accommodates a total of 50 campers and is equipped with fire pits and picnic tables. Campers have access to drinking water. Restroom facilities are limited to vault toilets. As you're preparing for your overnight stay, make sure to avoid common camping mistakes that new adventurers often make — such as packing too many things with you.
For an alfresco meal, you can check out the picnic area, where early birds get the first pick. Alternatively, big groups can reserve the pavilion shelter, which comes with the essentials, as well as electricity. If you're planning the trip in the summer or fall, you can also take part in one of the state park's nature programs.
Hit the beach and meander the trails
The beach is often the highlight of a getaway, especially on a warm sunny day. At Van Buren State Park, you can sink your toes in the sand, relax on the mile-long beach, and swim in its buoyed zone, which comes with amenities like an accessible beachhouse (with restrooms and vending machines)and nearby picnic areas. Unfortunately, this is the only place in the entire park where pets are off-limits. Instead, head to the pet-designated beach area to the south of the buoyed zone, where you can bask in the lake panoramas with your canine companion. Don't forget to keep your pup on leash at all times — follow some of Samantha Brown's tips to make traveling with your pet a breeze.
After you get your feet wet, hike some of the park's trails to see its diverse landscapes. The Beach Trail, for instance, is a 2-mile out-and-back path that makes for a lovely lakeside stroll. As you walk along the sand, you get to marvel at lake views on one side and sandy dunes on the other. This trail is pet-friendly, as long as your pup is leashed at all times. Those who prefer forested hikes can follow the Shoreline Trail via Ruggles Road. This mile-long, out-and-back trail can be completed within 30 minutes. The route starts off as a verdant track, eventually leading you to the beachfront. There are some steep sections along the way — but nothing unmanageable.
When you're done with your getaway, you can bike from the state park back to South Haven on a 5.4-mile path. The paved path is mostly flat with very little elevation gain, with tree-covered scenery along the way. Otherwise, check out some of the hidden gems in the region, like historic Coopersville, with a charming downtown and tasty eats, located an hour away.