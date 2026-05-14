This Beachy State Park On Lake Michigan Is An Underrated Sandy Dune Paradise With Camping And Trails

With its shoreline spanning across four U.S. states, every Lake Michigan getaway offers a different adventure. You can admire it from the limestone bluffs in Wisconsin's Cave Point County Park — or if you want an underrated spot to witness the lake, head to its southeast shore in Michigan toward Van Buren State Park. Most people expect beaches when visiting Lake Michigan, and this park is no exception. You can lounge on the one-mile-long sandy stretch before taking a dip in the ocean-like water. Even if it's too cold for a swim, you can climb the scenic dunes for picturesque lake views. What's more, you get the best of both worlds. After you soak in the beachy landscapes, make your way to the forest for some solitude.

Covering 400 acres, Van Buren State Park is an outdoor paradise that attracts a variety of nature lovers. Waterfront recreation is a given, with the lake being one of the major reasons to visit. Not only that, but the park's rolling dunes are protected under the Critical Dune Area program, but you're more than welcome to explore them. Besides beachside activities, the state park is home to hiking trails that expose you to its varied terrain. No matter which path you take, the vistas are always stunning. Luckily, you can continue engaging in outdoor fun the next day by booking a site at the park campground.

Whether you end up camping or day-tripping, you won't have an issue getting to the park. Van Buren is situated an hour south of Grand Rapids and 2 hours away from Chicago.