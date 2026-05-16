The World's Most Beautiful Destinations That Are Largely Noise-Free For A Relaxing Escape

Silence is something that's fast becoming one of the rarest commodities on earth. Acoustic ecologist Gordon Hempton, founder of Quiet Parks International, defines "world-class quiet" as just 15 minutes without human-made noise within a narrow window around sunrise, a threshold he has found in only a handful of places globally. Even in remote landscapes, aircraft noise and distant human activity often intrude, making uninterrupted natural sound increasingly difficult to encounter. "There's not one place on planet Earth set aside off limits to noise pollution," he told The Library by Soundpocket, laying down a stark reality that underscores the need to protect the few quiet pockets left.

Studies show that even brief periods without noise can lower blood pressure, reduce cortisol levels, and improve cognitive function, helping explain the rise of "quietcations," where travel is shaped around low-noise environments and mental reset. As stress and burnout levels rise, travelers are increasingly seeking out places where the absence of constant sensory input allows for genuine recovery rather than a mere escape. At the same time, experts are reframing quiet as the absence of human-made sound as opposed to total silence, where natural soundscapes still dominate what reaches the ears. Be it in the remote wilderness of lifeless deserts and harsh Arctic terrains, or in more culturally and consciously preserved spaces, these environments require going the extra mile to protect. This list brings together some of the places where that threshold of quiet is still within reach.