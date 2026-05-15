The Mediterranean's Once-Thriving, Then Abandoned Resort On A Dazzling Beach Will Receive New Life
When you think of Croatia, what comes to mind? Perhaps it's the quiet villages scattered along the Adriatic Coast or the energetic cities alive with tourists, music, and activity that trickles late into the warm nights. While Croatia's coastline offers both, there are also places where history lingers long after the crowds have disappeared and the buildings have begun to fade into ruins. The Kupari resort complex — once a thriving Mediterranean getaway — have long stood abandoned on a breathtaking beach, making it a hauntingly beautiful reminder of its former state that invites the imagination to wander back to the days when it was filled with life.
Urbex enthusiasts, or urban explorers, searching for places that offer both curiosity and adventure in Croatia can make their way along the Adriatic Coast to catch a glimpse of the abandoned Kupari grounds. What was once a flourishing hotel complex from the 1960s until its destruction in the 1990s was used as a luxurious seaside escape for the Yugoslav People's Army (JNA). It was made up of numerous hotels, including private villas for the former Yugoslav President, Josip Broz Tito. The hotels could accommodate nearly 2,000 guests, and there was also a campground that accommodated up to 4,000 guests. It was the place where military hotshots would go to relax and take in all that the Adriatic Coast had to offer.
While the Kupari resort complex fell into ruins after being destroyed, the breathtaking beach remained undisturbed, and its characteristically Croatian pebbled shores are still visited by plenty of tourists to this day. Tourists aren't only drawn to the site for a touch of dark tourism and its dilapidated, crumbling structures. Kupari Beach, or Plaža Kupari in Croatian, also offers a quiet seaside reprieve from the tourist-filled streets of nearby Dubrovnik.
The silent remains of Kupari's abandoned luxury
Situated in the "Bay of Abandoned Hotels," the remnants of a once-flourishing hotel resort remain along the picturesque Dalmatian Coast. It hosted elite guests, such as Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, as well as the "who's who" of the former Yugoslav military. The Kupari resort complex had five main hotels: Hotel Goričine, Hotel Goričine II, the Pelegrin, the Kupari, and the Grand Hotel. The once-polished lobbies and crowded terraces filled with sun-seeking guests at Kupari's resort were left as neglected ruins overtaken by nature after shelling and bombing during the 1991 to 1995 Croatian War of Independence, or Domovinski rat (Homeland War) to us Croats.
The hotels that once had beautiful tiled flooring, grand staircases, and rooms boasting balconies with million-dollar views to the crystalline bay have now been reduced to rubble following their 2025 demolition. According to The Guardian, the Four Seasons is currently leading a major restoration project to transform the abandoned hotels into a luxury Adriatic retreat, which is slated to cost approximately $176 million (€150 million). Not everything is set to be destroyed. The Grand Hotel's original façade will be preserved, while Tito's villa will remain in its current state under the ownership of the Croatian Ministry of Defense.
One Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "Would have been incredible but sadly they have started demolition ... Half of the beach is fenced off along with all of the hotels." Croatia is certainly no stranger to grand luxury hotels that have been left abandoned over the years. Much like Kupari's resort, Haludovo Palace Hotel on the island of Krk is also an abandoned hotel that was once a thriving tourist destination.
A breathtaking beach among crumbling facades
There's something about Croatian beaches that just exudes holiday vibes. The crystal-clear turquoise water, the scent of fresh pine, and the chorus of cicadas drifting through the air define the atmosphere of the Dalmatian Coast. Beyond iconic spots like Zlatni Rat and Stiniva Beach — ranked among some of the best beaches in all of Croatia — visitors exploring Kupari's crumbling facades can also unwind on a breathtaking beach nestled in a calm bay framed by dramatic mountain views.
While it may be odd to imagine a former warzone towering over you while soaking in the Adriatic views, the Kupari Beach is a hit with visitors when it's open. In a Tripadvisor review, one beachgoer describes Kupari Beach, stating, "The water was crystal clear and safe to swim in. The deserted hotels were a vivid reminder of the recent troubles." Although the Kupari hotel complex was a once-thriving travel destination that now sits abandoned, its stunning beach still offered travelers a place to kick back and enjoy some of the cleanest swimming water in Europe after it was deserted.
Before venturing to the area, be aware that there might be closures due to construction. To catch a glimpse of whatever remains of Kupari's complex, or to simply relax along the beach, visitors need only take a 15-minute drive from Dubrovnik. Those staying in the nearby seaside villages of Srebreno or Mlini can easily walk to Kupari Beach, adding to the exploration of this historical, albeit beautiful, location.