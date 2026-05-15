South Carolina's Recently Opened Island State Park Has Swimming, Scenic Sunsets, And Heron Sightings

One of South Carolina's newest state parks, Pine Island, is another gem in the Palmetto State's already brilliant crown of waterfront parks. This one is on Lake Murray, on the outskirts of the centrally located state capital, Columbia. For a small lakefront park, it's got a lot: bald eagles and blue herons, playgrounds and picnic tables, and scenic sunset views over the water. The site was originally a private retreat for Dominion Energy employees until it was acquired by the state as part of a settlement in March 2023. After several setbacks, including a fire and Hurricane Helene damage, Pine Island State Park had its "soft opening" in October 2025. Six months later, the park's next attraction is ready — the beach is now open for swimming.

Bird watching is plentiful here, with one Google reviewer commenting, "Great place for bird watching. We saw a bald eagle who lives there, and about 15 other species." You might get lucky and spot a bald eagle or, more likely, a blue heron. The herons love to fish in the shady shallows by the shore.

Pine Island State Park is a day-use only park that's open Thursday through Sunday and charges a $6 per-person entry fee at the time of writing. For now, this is a quiet, up-and-coming park. There are no campgrounds, but upgrades continue in many areas of the park. The remaining renovations are gradually being completed, and amenities will be added over the next few years, but you can still enjoy the views, the water, and the wildlife, just a 30-minute drive from downtown Columbia.