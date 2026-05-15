South Carolina's Recently Opened Island State Park Has Swimming, Scenic Sunsets, And Heron Sightings
One of South Carolina's newest state parks, Pine Island, is another gem in the Palmetto State's already brilliant crown of waterfront parks. This one is on Lake Murray, on the outskirts of the centrally located state capital, Columbia. For a small lakefront park, it's got a lot: bald eagles and blue herons, playgrounds and picnic tables, and scenic sunset views over the water. The site was originally a private retreat for Dominion Energy employees until it was acquired by the state as part of a settlement in March 2023. After several setbacks, including a fire and Hurricane Helene damage, Pine Island State Park had its "soft opening" in October 2025. Six months later, the park's next attraction is ready — the beach is now open for swimming.
Bird watching is plentiful here, with one Google reviewer commenting, "Great place for bird watching. We saw a bald eagle who lives there, and about 15 other species." You might get lucky and spot a bald eagle or, more likely, a blue heron. The herons love to fish in the shady shallows by the shore.
Pine Island State Park is a day-use only park that's open Thursday through Sunday and charges a $6 per-person entry fee at the time of writing. For now, this is a quiet, up-and-coming park. There are no campgrounds, but upgrades continue in many areas of the park. The remaining renovations are gradually being completed, and amenities will be added over the next few years, but you can still enjoy the views, the water, and the wildlife, just a 30-minute drive from downtown Columbia.
Lakefront fun at Pine Island State Park
Cool off this summer at the park's beach area, open for swimming from April through October. There are no lifeguards here. According to one reviewer, the beach is "great for building sandcastles or sunbathing." Lake Murray is a popular swimming spot during South Carolina's oppressively hot and humid summers, so this new spot will likely be busy in the years to come. For now, though, the lack of other amenities in the park may work in your favor to keep it from being crowded.
The park's renovations are ongoing, but there are still plenty of fun things to do in the meantime. Let the kids play on the brand new playground, fish for bass, crappie, and catfish, or enjoy a picnic at one of the many first-come, first-served picnic tables. Several tables have basic wooden shelters and charcoal grills. If you bring your own kayak or paddleboard, you can launch it here, but there are no rentals available, and there's not enough parking to accommodate boat trailers.
Set up on the island's west side and stay for sunset, if you can. The park closes well before dusk in the summer, but in the winter, sunsets throw gorgeous orange and pink skies and reflections over the lake. Park Manager Tim Ritter said on the park website, "My favorite feature of Pine Island State Park is the stunning view of sunsets over Lake Murray. My family and I like walking out to the westernmost point of the park to see the sun set beside Goat Island. It is so incredibly beautiful!" If you don't mind making your own fun, this is a good park. Visit both Pine Island and nearby Irmo, a Columbia suburb with cafes and trails, for a fun-filled day trip escape from the city.
A work in progress at Pine Island State Park
Some facilities, like the brand new playground and all the picnic tables, were added prior to the soft opening in October 2025, but the park is still a work in progress. If you're looking for a lot of amenities, this isn't the park for you just yet. Many of the previous Dominion retreat's facilities were removed entirely or are being renovated. Confirm with the park what facilities are currently open before heading out. For example, the old Dominion pool, tennis courts, and docks are all gone or currently closed, and the old clubhouse has been rechristened Sunset Hall and is undergoing renovations. It will be converted into an event space with a killer view, but it won't be open for another few years. Pine Island's marina has 38 boat slips with a boat launch for leasees only, but it's also not open quite yet.
If you want to camp on Lake Murray's shores or need boat launch access, then Dreher Island State Park is an idyllic alternative on the other side of the lake, about a 45-minute drive away. If a weekend of world-class fishing on South Carolina's largest lake is what you're after, Santee State Park on Lake Marion may be a better fit for now. But keep tabs on Pine Island — it'll shine just as bright as these other parks in the years to come.