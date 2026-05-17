US Airport Hotels That Will Make You Want An Overnight Layover, According To Travelers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Travelers often dread overnight layovers because they involve little to no sleep in uncomfortable airport chairs, followed up by overpriced coffee just to stay awake the next day. However, from coast to coast in the United States, certain airports are making long layovers more enjoyable for both domestic and international travelers. From retro-inspired hotels that celebrate airline history to luxury hotels with runway views, airport hotels around the nation are proving that overnight layovers don't have to be a burden.
Whether you find yourself stuck overnight due to a flight delay or you intentionally booked a lengthy stopover to save money or fit your schedule, you don't have to panic about spending a painful night in the terminal any longer. Here, we'll travel to some great U.S. airport hotels that will make you want an overnight layover, according to your fellow travelers.
To put this guide together, we used multiple sources where travelers leave feedback about hotel properties, including Booking.com, TripAdvisor, AARP, official hotel websites — specifically IHG, Hyatt, and Hilton — and various blogs, including Forbes, Frequent Miler, and Sleep and Review. This guide is not based purely on star ratings, but also on specific traveler experiences, travel writer reviews, and the traveler benefits of staying at each property during a long layover (e.g. proximity to attractions). We also gathered details about each of these airport hotels from their official websites. From NYC's TWA Hotel to Hilton's boutique LAX property, and everywhere in between, all of these accommodations will blow you away.
TWA Hotel (JFK)
Few airport hotels in America are as incredible as TWA Hotel. This jet age icon channels the golden era of luxury travel, transporting guests to mid-century America. Located inside JFK International Airport's famous 1962 TWA Flight Center, the hotel features all sorts of memorabilia that will appeal to retro lovers, including vintage departure boards, old-school rotary phones, and exhibits featuring original TWA uniforms and other items. However, it has modern upgrades like blackout shades and soundproof glass for traveler comfort. Another major benefit for guests is that it's the only hotel physically on JFK property, making it ultra convenient in a city where traffic is notorious. One of the TWA Hotel's main highlights is Connie the Cocktail Lounge, a bar constructed inside a 1958 Lockheed Constellation plane that sits on the tarmac outside the hotel.
Past guests and travel writers alike are huge fans of this unique New York City hotel. Forbes travel writer Lois Alter Mark called TWA Hotel a "must for anyone who loves to travel," praising the glitzy sophistication that makes guests feel as if they've stepped into a more genteel age of air travel. Many Google reviewers also rave about their TWA stays, with one traveler sharing that the "design and atmosphere are stunning, with incredible attention to detail that makes the entire hotel feel like an experience." Another person on Google Maps whose plans were thrown into disarray due to a cancelled flight said the mishap "turned into my favorite part of the vacation because I spent the night at TWA hotel," praising the hotel's "incredible dedication to the 1960s." You can't get a more glowing review than that. After all, very few places are cool enough to make a cancelled flight into the highlight of a trip.
Grand Hyatt (SFO)
On the opposite end of the spectrum from TWA Hotel design-wise lies the Grand Hyatt at SFO. The San Francisco International Airport SkyTrain system connects directly to this sleek, modern hotel, which makes overnight layovers and early morning departures extremely convenient. The tiny details here are what really make the Grand Hyatt special. Greg at the Frequent Miler travel blog was given a pair of binoculars and a plane-spotting guidebook along with his room's runway view! The hotel's interior design is also thoughtful and detail-oriented. In the onsite restaurant, huge windows offer views of the tarmac, with tables positioned for maximum visibility. There are also well-appointed lounge areas with contemporary cognac-colored couches and coordinating chairs where business travelers can get work done, and leisure travelers can relax outside of their rooms.
And, back to the guest rooms themselves, other visitors echo Greg's sentiment, often raving about the little things. One Tripadvisor reviewer said, "Room/bed was comfortable, beautiful view; even has half foam roller available for use or purchase." Another Tripadvisor traveler agreed that the hotel has great mattresses (a must before or after a long flight!), writing simply, "The bed was comfy." Furthermore, the property has a perfect 5.0-star rating on Hyatt's official website, proving just how much travelers love it. The overall experience at this hotel feels simultaneously high-end and convenient to a major airport terminal, which is a rare combination. While the Grand Hyatt at SFO may not be among the best affordable places to stay in San Francisco, it offers a level of luxury that is well-deserved before or after any long-haul flight!
H Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton (LAX)
While Los Angeles International Airport can be a nightmare to navigate, there are some key tips you can follow to save time and hassle. One thing you should do is stay close to the terminal if you have an overnight layover or an early morning departure. H Hotel Los Angeles, a Curio Collection by Hilton property, is a great option if you're looking for something that feels significantly more "West Coast cool" than a stereotypical airport hotel. Located just two minutes from LAX, travelers can't beat the location of this hotel. Visitors absolutely love H Hotel's private rooftop, which offers gorgeous views of planes taking off from and landing at one of the world's busiest airports. A Tripadvisor reviewer shared that the "rooftop deck was so awesome at all times during the day." Someone on Booking agreed, writing, "We really enjoyed ... going up to the rooftop for spectacular views. ...This is our go-to hotel for our LA layovers."
Guests are also fond of the rooms themselves at this LAX airport hotel. One Tripadvisor traveler who called their entire stay "Perfect!" said their room "was a great size, incredibly quiet and the beds are soooo comfortable!" Another Tripadvisor guest also praised their room experience at H Hotel Los Angeles, writing, saying it was "well appointed with up to date high end fixtures in the bathroom, and nice robes were provided." Both traditional guest rooms and suites are available, all of which are decorated with soothing neutral color palettes and modern furnishings. As an added benefit, all hotel guests here have access to a free airport shuttle that runs 24 hours a day.
Hyatt Regency (MCO)
While tens of millions of tourists a year visit Central Florida for Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, LEGOLAND Florida, and other theme parks, there are also plenty of other incredible things to do in Orlando that have nothing in common with theme park destinations. No matter why you're headed to the Orlando area, you'll probably find yourself passing through Orlando International Airport. And, if you happen to have a nighttime layover or a super early flight, the Hyatt Regency at MCO offers incredibly convenient accommodations. Perhaps the most unique thing about this hotel is that it is literally in the middle of the airport terminal! Many guest rooms even have balconies that look out on MCO's iconic atrium, complete with its famous carpet and plenty of palm trees. On Tripadvisor, one traveler praised how quiet the hotel is despite its airport location, gushing, "...this is just what we needed. Nice accommodation, quiet (somehow given it's in the airport!)
Another Tripadvisor reviewer raved, "What an extraordinary experience!! Beautiful hotel! Gorgeous Room! Lovely service everywhere." The Hyatt Regency at MCO has even developed something of a cult following among Disney-focused content creators and bloggers, like Disney Hotel Lady, who shared some of her favorite things about her stay, including a Little Library in the lobby area and binoculars by the pool to watch planes taking off! As with the Grand Hyatt at SFO, this Hyatt property is known for its attention to detail.
Another great perk of staying here is that you don't have to eat airport terminal food. This Hyatt Regency property has three onsite dining establishments: McCoy's Bar and Grill, which has a local fare focus with a great kids' menu, the Lobby Bar, which is the perfect spot for sports fans to enjoy games, and the upscale Hemisphere Restaurant, which has a massive glass wall that overlooks a runway.
InterContinental Hotel (MSP)
As one of the original luxury hotel brands, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts properties have been catering to travelers around the world since 1949. Travelers transiting through Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport can take full advantage of the company's amenities with a stay at the InterContinental Minneapolis – St. Paul Airport. In addition to being voted U.S. News & World Report's 2026 best hotel in Minnesota, the property offers numerous perks, including a 24-hour free guest shuttle to Terminals 1 and 2, plus a direct walkway to Terminal 1 for travelers who prefer to avoid loading and unloading their luggage. InterContinental guests can also avoid TSA madness with access to a dedicated security line between 5 am and 10 am seven days a week.
Additionally, the hotel has two on-site restaurants with decidedly different vibes. Bradstreet Crafthouse features a warm color palette, with deep browns, oranges, and gold. Here, diners are encouraged to converse with one another while enjoying elevated pub fare. At La Voya Brasserie, on the other hand, travelers can indulge in a unique French-Minnesota fusion menu while enjoying a high-end ambiance, complete with royal blue upholstered dining chairs. Travelers love this hotel, with one Booking reviewer noting, "Amazing stay and amazing people!" Another person on Booking agreed, sharing, "The convenience of staying right at the airport is priceless. The bonus is the beautiful hotel, friendly staff and onsite restaurants." If you're looking for a luxury stay in the Twin Cities next time you have an overnight layover, you truly can't beat the atmosphere and service at the InterContinental Hotel at MSP.
The Westin (DEN)
As the site of more than one bizarre airport conspiracy theory, Denver International Airport — fondly called DIA colloquially — finds itself making headlines for wild reasons from time to time. However, one of its airport hotels, The Westin at DEN, has made the news for all the right reasons. Gary Leff at View from the Wing asserts that there is "no question that the Westin Denver Airport is a top 5 airport hotel in the United States," specifically praising the property's convenience to the airport terminal. Leff notes that in around 10 minutes, guests can walk to even the furthest-away check-in counter at DIA. Michelin Guide even has a listing for the hotel, noting that it offers "a bit of a nod to the space-age aesthetic of the early days of jet travel." Nowhere is this more apparent than in the Sky Lounge, a gleaming white bar with a mid-century look that would render you unsurprised if Roger Sterling sat down next to you to enjoy an Old Fashioned.
Among TripAdvisor reviewers, The Westin at DEN is also a big hit. One Tripadvisor traveler especially loved the views and the pool deck, writing, "it was great! Friendly staff and the pool and hot tub were amazing. The view from the pool was beautiful...watching the planes landing." Another person on Tripadvisor echoed this high praise, writing, "From valet to the front desk to room service and check out, I had an amazing stay ... So much that I wanted to postpone my flight and stay another night." There's really no higher compliment an airport hotel can receive than people wanting to spend more time with them instead of chomping at the bit to get to their destination!
Hyatt Regency (DFW)
Regarded as one of the worst U.S. airports, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is a massive complex that spans 26.9 square miles and hosts the fourth most passengers in the world annually. As you might imagine, navigating the airport and its parking garages can be something of a challenge, even for frequent fliers. If you find yourself with a long layover or an early flight out of DFW, a stay at the Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport is a great choice. This upscale hotel offers a serene experience despite being directly connected to Terminal C for convenience. Guests can also take advantage of the free shuttle service 24/7. Tripadvisor reviewers give this Hyatt property high marks, with one traveler writing, "Great views of airport on either side. ...Very friendly service and nice rooms. The noise from planes isn't even heard from room." Another person on Tripadvisor also commended the service here, sharing, "We had a fantastic stay from start to finish. The front desk folks offered a smile every time we stopped by."
Another perk of staying at the Hyatt Regency DFW is that it's close to a couple of fun attractions if you have time to explore, but don't want to venture far. American Airlines' C.R. Smith Museum, a must for commercial aviation enthusiasts, is just 6 miles away, while the National Scouting Museum, which celebrates the history of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, is slightly farther, at 12 miles from the airport. Both are just a quick ride-share trip from the Hyatt. If you need an overnight stay at this busy airport, you can't go wrong with this property thanks to its cleanliness, staff service, and interesting nearby activities. One reviewer on Google Maps summed up the overall experience at the Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport by saying simply, "Best hotel experience I have ever had."
Hilton Hotel (ORD)
Only slightly less busy than DFW, Chicago O'Hare International Airport is another labyrinthine facility that can be tough to navigate, especially if you're dealing with a long layover or a crack-of-dawn departure. Enter the Hilton Chicago O'Hare Airport hotel. The main advantage of this property is that it is the only hotel located directly on ORD property. Guests can easily walk to any of the airport's trio of terminals via underground tunnels or take the Hilton's free shuttle to Terminal 5, which is situated several miles from the other terminals. Another unique perk of this Chicago airport hotel is that it offers a grocery shopping service and room service for those who may not want to visit a restaurant once they get to their rooms. There are, however, several dining options on-site: Andiamo serves upscale American fare; the Gaslight Club transports guests to the Windy City during its 1920s heyday, and the Sports Edition Bar is a high-end version of a traditional sports bar.
Hotels.com reviewers are big fans of the restaurants here. One wrote, "Beautiful room. Great restaurants on site." Another Hotels.com traveler agreed, saying, "Food at sports bar was great along with the service." Travelers also rave about the scenery from runway-facing rooms here. Sleep and Review wrote, "the view you'll get from any airport-facing room (floor 3 and above) is going to be amazing!" The only notes people seem to have about this property are that the rooms could use a slight design update, though they are very clean, and the televisions do not offer streaming services. However, the Hilton ORD's direct terminal access, exceptional guest relations, and fantastic dining options still make it one of the nation's top airport hotels.
Renaissance Harborplace Hotel (BWI)
For travelers who like to see the sights during long layovers, the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel is the perfect fit. This is not your typical airport hotel. Located under 10 miles (about 15 minutes with traffic during weekday rush hour) from Baltimore/Washington International Airport, this hotel offers lovely waterfront views with easy access to BWI. Although the hotel does not have its own dedicated airport shuttle, it does offer assistance in making Super Shuttle reservations for those traveling to and from BWI. The cost is $17 per guest one way. Furthermore, Baltimore locals on a Tripadvisor forum note that the city's light rail system, which has a stop at the airport and another very near the Renaissance Harborplace, is another effective option to travel between this hotel and the airport. Residents advise purchasing an advance, scheduled ticket for the light rail trip from the hotel back to the airport.
This Renaissance property is within walking distance of numerous Baltimore attractions, including the Inner Harbor, which it overlooks, the National Aquarium, Camden Yards, and the Top of the World observation deck. Guests rave about the staff here, with one Tripadvisor reviewer noting, "From the very beginning service was amazing." Another Tripadvisor traveler concurred, "Customer service was very helpful and accommodating ... I would definitely stay here again." For travelers with extended layovers, the Baltimore Renaissance Harborplace offers a unique experience. It is still convenient to BWI, but also places guests in the middle of one of this historic city's most bustling neighborhoods.