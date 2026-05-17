US Airport Hotels That Will Make You Want An Overnight Layover, According To Travelers

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Travelers often dread overnight layovers because they involve little to no sleep in uncomfortable airport chairs, followed up by overpriced coffee just to stay awake the next day. However, from coast to coast in the United States, certain airports are making long layovers more enjoyable for both domestic and international travelers. From retro-inspired hotels that celebrate airline history to luxury hotels with runway views, airport hotels around the nation are proving that overnight layovers don't have to be a burden.

Whether you find yourself stuck overnight due to a flight delay or you intentionally booked a lengthy stopover to save money or fit your schedule, you don't have to panic about spending a painful night in the terminal any longer. Here, we'll travel to some great U.S. airport hotels that will make you want an overnight layover, according to your fellow travelers.

To put this guide together, we used multiple sources where travelers leave feedback about hotel properties, including Booking.com, TripAdvisor, AARP, official hotel websites — specifically IHG, Hyatt, and Hilton — and various blogs, including Forbes, Frequent Miler, and Sleep and Review. This guide is not based purely on star ratings, but also on specific traveler experiences, travel writer reviews, and the traveler benefits of staying at each property during a long layover (e.g. proximity to attractions). We also gathered details about each of these airport hotels from their official websites. From NYC's TWA Hotel to Hilton's boutique LAX property, and everywhere in between, all of these accommodations will blow you away.