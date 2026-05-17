Between Starved Rock State Park And St. Louis Is A Historic Midwest City With Nearby Trails And River Charm

Chock full of small towns, history, and scenery, America's Midwest is comprised of 12 states. Among them is Illinois, aka the Land of Lincoln or the Prairie State, where each region offers something unique for travelers. In the western central portion of the state is Beardstown, which features an enchanting riverfront, historic past, and trails to explore.

You'll find this community about 147 miles from Starved Rock State Park and 120 miles from St. Louis. With a population of just over 5,000 people (according to World Population Review), Beardstown is situated alongside the Illinois River in Cass County and known as the "Belle of the Bend" since it's at the curve of the river. It was originally the site of an Indian mound village prior to founder Thomas Beard's arrival in 1819 from Ohio. In 1829, the city was named in his honor.

Beardstown welcomes visitors year-round to explore. However, the ideal seasons of late spring and fall offer the most appealing temperatures, avoiding the extreme cold of winter and the extreme heat and humidity that summer brings. If you're flying into Illinois, Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield is 45 miles away, with limited flight options, but General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport, 77 miles away, has more choices. Once in the city, you'll have iconic landmarks, riverfront character, and outdoor recreation awaiting you.