Between Starved Rock State Park And St. Louis Is A Historic Midwest City With Nearby Trails And River Charm
Chock full of small towns, history, and scenery, America's Midwest is comprised of 12 states. Among them is Illinois, aka the Land of Lincoln or the Prairie State, where each region offers something unique for travelers. In the western central portion of the state is Beardstown, which features an enchanting riverfront, historic past, and trails to explore.
You'll find this community about 147 miles from Starved Rock State Park and 120 miles from St. Louis. With a population of just over 5,000 people (according to World Population Review), Beardstown is situated alongside the Illinois River in Cass County and known as the "Belle of the Bend" since it's at the curve of the river. It was originally the site of an Indian mound village prior to founder Thomas Beard's arrival in 1819 from Ohio. In 1829, the city was named in his honor.
Beardstown welcomes visitors year-round to explore. However, the ideal seasons of late spring and fall offer the most appealing temperatures, avoiding the extreme cold of winter and the extreme heat and humidity that summer brings. If you're flying into Illinois, Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield is 45 miles away, with limited flight options, but General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport, 77 miles away, has more choices. Once in the city, you'll have iconic landmarks, riverfront character, and outdoor recreation awaiting you.
Discover the historic and charming Beardstown, Illinois
Beardstown would often host Abraham Lincoln, and it was the site of his "a house divided cannot stand" speech in 1858, per the Beardstown Chamber of Commerce. So an ideal place to start your visit is at the Lincoln Courthouse Square Historic District, anchored by the Old Lincoln Courtroom and Museum. Within this building, you'll find the Visitor Center and River Museum, Chamber of Commerce Offices, and the Beardstown Historical Museum. You can learn about city, state, and Native American history, along with the river's importance to the past and present, in one place. It is considered a must-do for history buffs and Lincoln enthusiasts. Outside, you'll find displays as part of the Looking for Lincoln Story Trail, sharing tales of the famous former president's life across 50 communities and 200 exhibits, as part of the longer Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, which spans across 43 Illinois counties.
Beardstown's locale also places it in the heart of the Midwest's agricultural lands, and continues to serve as an active port city on the Illinois River, transporting grain and other products on large barges. The 3,624-foot-long Beardstown Bridge is the gatekeeper for boats crossing the river and is high enough so boats can pass underneath. One of the optimal spots to enjoy river and boat views is from Mile 88 Riverside Park, at Main and State Streets, with picnic tables, fishing, and benches for relaxation. Just a five-minute walk from the Lincoln Museum, it's one of several viewing locations accessible from downtown.
Get outdoors in Beardstown and nearby
For outdoor recreation on foot, there are parks in the city, including Roy Roberts Park, featuring a 2-mile-long walkway, along with benches and picnic areas. For river-based recreation, you can launch a watercraft, cast a line, or book one of the waterfront campsites at the Beardstown Marina. You can also link up with the 85-mile-long Lincoln Heritage Water Trail at the confluence of the Sangamon and Illinois rivers, where historically significant waterway sites await paddlers and other watercraft.
Venturing about an hour outside of Beardstown, there are seven trails spanning 36 miles closer to the state capital of Springfield, one of the five important historic locations Abraham Lincoln fans should visit. The 1.5-mile-long Bunn to Lost Bridge Trail is an urban rail trail that links with the longer 5.6-mile Lost Bridge Trail, winding through wooded areas and past a golf course. If you take the longer trek, you'll traverse past a historic railroad bridge, through farmland and trees surrounding a lake. The Heritage Route 66 Bike Trail is a multi-use paved 4.4-mile-long route, popular for riders, which ventures between the towns of Sherman and Williamsville, showcasing both agricultural land and woodlands.
Heading 17 miles south, the 3,800-acre Meredosia National Wildlife Refuge offers the short and easy Evan's Prairie Nature Trail, which culminates with a boardwalk viewpoint of Carver Lake. If you're on the way to Starved Rock State Park (one of America's most visited state parks for wildflowers) or its underappreciated neighbor, Matthiessen State Park, full of canyons and waterfalls, you'll find more outdoor adventure destinations within the Land of Lincoln.