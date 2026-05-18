Retirees Are Quietly Leaving California For This Affordable Gem With Charming Towns, Mountains, And State Parks

It's common knowledge that retirees from the Midwest and East Coast have long flocked to dry, sunny Arizona. These cold-weather refugees are often just glad to stop shoveling snow. However, for a variety of reasons, the state is attracting a large number of Californians these days, too. Bay Area transplants weary of the foggy gloom may be as glad for the Arizona sunshine as northerners. "I moved from the Bay Area to AZ 7 years ago and I would never move back. It feels like I'm on vacation here all the time," writes one Redditor.

According to relocation firm Nelson Westerberg, over a million Californians have decamped to Arizona over the last 5 years, including many retirees who might have expected to spend their golden years in California. Instead, they have found themselves priced out, or driven out by the threat of fires and floods (and the skyrocketing cost of insurance against those threats). But Arizona's appeal for Californians extends far beyond economics. According to another happily retired Redditor, Arizona is "very senior-friendly. You have to work to avoid all the fun activities geared toward seniors. It's like summer camp all the time."

But if you live in San Diego or Santa Barbara, you may be concerned about giving up your perfect California climate for the scorched Sonoran desert. The good news is that California retirees who balk at the excessive heat and congestion of the greater Phoenix metro area (Scottsdale, Mesa, Glendale, etc.) can find their sweet spot in the Grand Canyon State's affordable, scenic towns, many nestled among mountains, with access to endless outdoor recreation, including a diversity of offerings that appeal to retirees, like golf, boating, hiking, and horseback riding.