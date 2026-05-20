Between Chicago And Peoria Is Illinois' Restored Wetland Haven For Birdwatching, Fishing, And Hiking

You probably assume that the best views in Illinois are found atop the breathtaking observation decks of Chicago's iconic skyscrapers. Though those vistas are certainly worth seeing, the rest of Illinois has some under-the-radar — but equally impressive — views far from Chicago's bustling streets. About two and a half hours southwest of Chicago and an hour north of Peoria sits one of Illinois' most important nature preserves, where subtle yet alluring landscapes provide a stark contrast to the state's urban corridors. The Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge (or just "the Dixon Waterfowl Refuge") is, per its name, an essential sanctuary for the region's waterfowl within a crucial tract of protected wetlands. Beyond its mission statement, the refuge is also an excellent destination for exploring one of Illinois' greatest ecological restoration success stories.

The Dixon Waterfowl Refuge is in a region of central Illinois that had previously been cultivated for farmland. A consequence of this development was the widespread drainage of many natural wetlands throughout the region. Thanks to the Dixon Waterfowl Wetlands, many of these vital habitats have now been restored. One result is some of the best birdwatching opportunities that Illinois has to offer. Open from dawn to dusk every day, it is also a terrific place for a scenic hiking tour through a restored wetland ecosystem. And with its lakes and marshes open to the public, the refuge provides excellent fishing opportunities as well. Even better, entry is completely free!