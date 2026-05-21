Virginia's Charming Blue Ridge Town Is A Serene Escape For Cozy Wineries And Unmatched Outdoor Adventure
About an hour from Shenandoah National Park, with the Blue Ridge Mountains as its backdrop, sits the quiet little town of Amherst, Virginia. When it comes to small-town charm, the community of fewer than 2,500 residents checks all the necessary boxes. The town was established in 1807, and the town's rich history lives on through the museums and the century-old buildings in its historical district. Its proximity to popular hubs like Lynchburg, its focus on pedestrian-friendly streets, ample outdoor recreation, and the bonus of the wineries tucked in the countryside make this town a great destination to trade your busy schedule to embrace peace and tranquility.
As part of the Mt. Pleasant National Scenic Area — and with access to the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Appalachian Trail, and the James River — visitors will have more than enough opportunities to hike, fish, paddle, boat, and sightsee. Additionally, a handful of local parks provide extra recreational spots to picnic, grill, and relax on a quiet afternoon. Plus, the cute coffee shops, cafes, local burger joints, sweet shops, and breweries will be your go-to spots to feast with locals in the community.
A major draw for wine lovers is that Amherst is part of the Shenandoah Valley American Viticultural Area. So, it should come as no surprise that the town has three wineries, offering locally made vino, with seasonal events and peaceful views of the countryside. For travelers, the beauty of Amherst is that it's accessible by car from Lynchburg, which is about 20 minutes away. If Lynchburg Regional Airport doesn't work for you, Richmond International Airport is just a 2-hour drive away, so a detour to this Blue Ridge town is doable in a day regardless.
Soak up countryside views and savor local wines in Amherst, VA
Although it shares its name with Amherst, Massachusetts, the quintessential college town in New England, Amherst isn't a vibrant Virginia college town like neighboring Lynchburg. Instead, this quaint community focuses on providing a "high quality of life" for its residents. Visitors can also have those benefits when they're strolling through the town while stopping by local spots or visiting the peaceful wineries.
Before you head to the wineries, start with this self-guided walkable tour to learn more about the town's history and its humble agriculture and mining beginnings. While you walk, stop in at the local eateries and boutiques, and don't skip the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society. Drive 5 minutes outside of the downtown district to Loose Shoe Brewing Company to pick up cans of local brew or snag a souvenir glass jug to take back with you.
From there, take the scenic drive through the winding road along Lexington Turnpike to indulge in a wine tasting experience at Ankida Ridge Vineyards. Open for limited hours on the weekends only and closed in January, we recommend that you book a reservation in advance to avoid any mishaps. You'll also want to carve out time to sip "award-winning Old World wines with a splash of Southern charm" at Rebec Vineyards, and then spend a relaxing Saturday listening to live music at Lazy Days Winery. Since the wineries' hours are limited to afternoons and weekends, if you want to visit all three, you'll need to plan to be in town for multiple days to do so. Of course, that's not a bad idea! Chances are, you'll feel less rushed with more time for outdoor activities.
Take a scenic drive then hike the Appalachian Mountains
You'll need an entire day to cruise the 470-mile-long Blue Ridge Parkway, aka "America's Favorite Drive," that stretches from Virginia to North Carolina. The good news? With a short drive along Route 60, you can hop on the parkway at the Buena Vista Access Point to ride through the Amherst County section. If you have more time, venture outside of the county for more overlooks, waterfalls, recreational spots, historical sites, and towns. Take a pit stop at the James River Visitor Center (opening Memorial Day weekend). Here you can have a waterfront picnic, take a walk, and step inside the visitor's center to learn about the history of the river.
When you're not driving, consider a bike ride through the countryside along the historic Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail. With a covered bridge, river views, historical sites, and wildlife, this rail-to-trail route has a little bit of everything to keep you engaged. See more views from high in the sky from Cole Mountain, a scenic leg of the Appalachian Trail. You'll be hiking through the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, with open meadows and the peaks and valleys of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Three hours should be enough time for this hike, meaning you can finish early and have the rest of the day to unwind.
You could easily find yourself spending a lot of time outdoors in Amherst. This only means you'll need a place to stay. Consider the Amherst Inn, a boutique-style hotel, for your base camp after all your activities in this charming Blue Ridge town in Virginia.