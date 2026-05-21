Virginia's Charming Blue Ridge Town Is A Serene Escape For Cozy Wineries And Unmatched Outdoor Adventure

About an hour from Shenandoah National Park, with the Blue Ridge Mountains as its backdrop, sits the quiet little town of Amherst, Virginia. When it comes to small-town charm, the community of fewer than 2,500 residents checks all the necessary boxes. The town was established in 1807, and the town's rich history lives on through the museums and the century-old buildings in its historical district. Its proximity to popular hubs like Lynchburg, its focus on pedestrian-friendly streets, ample outdoor recreation, and the bonus of the wineries tucked in the countryside make this town a great destination to trade your busy schedule to embrace peace and tranquility.

As part of the Mt. Pleasant National Scenic Area — and with access to the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Appalachian Trail, and the James River — visitors will have more than enough opportunities to hike, fish, paddle, boat, and sightsee. Additionally, a handful of local parks provide extra recreational spots to picnic, grill, and relax on a quiet afternoon. Plus, the cute coffee shops, cafes, local burger joints, sweet shops, and breweries will be your go-to spots to feast with locals in the community.

A major draw for wine lovers is that Amherst is part of the Shenandoah Valley American Viticultural Area. So, it should come as no surprise that the town has three wineries, offering locally made vino, with seasonal events and peaceful views of the countryside. For travelers, the beauty of Amherst is that it's accessible by car from Lynchburg, which is about 20 minutes away. If Lynchburg Regional Airport doesn't work for you, Richmond International Airport is just a 2-hour drive away, so a detour to this Blue Ridge town is doable in a day regardless.