9 Things Cruise Ship Crews Notice About You As Soon As You Embark

Cruise ship crew members interact with hundreds, if not thousands, of passengers every week. Most people probably assume that TSA agents are watching them like a hawk at airport security, but you might be surprised to know that cruise staffers also have the ability to clock certain things about passengers very quickly. This ranges from personality traits like who is going to be entitled for the duration of the voyage to how much guests are likely to tip for exceptional service.

To put together this guide, we've culled a mix of firsthand crew interviews published on news websites like the New York Post, Cruise Critic, and the blog Get Me On A Cruise. We also scoured Reddit threads, YouTube, and other social media discussions for first-hand accounts from cruise passengers to compile a list of nine things cruise ship crews notice about you as soon as you embark.

Understanding how cruise ship employees assess passengers at a glance or, at the very least, early in a voyage, can help you have a better experience next time you take a trip on the high seas. As you read this guide, you'll learn how to interact with staff, how to properly plan your vacation, and how the energy you bring onboard can impact the way you're viewed by the crew for the duration of your journey. And, if you're new to cruising, it's also wise to check out the unspoken cruise rules many first-time cruisers don't realize.