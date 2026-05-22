Texas' Iconic Corpus Christi Water Park That Permanently Closed Ahead Of The 2026 Season

At the beginning of February, Corpus Christi, Texas, said goodbye to an aquatic gem that had been serving the community for 15 years. Hurricane Alley Waterpark was a local alternative to the beaches at Port Aransas or Padre Island, where families could still splash around with a bit of adventure close to home. Visitors loved the winding water slides, the FlowRider surf simulator, and the lazy river. Now, parkgoers are mourning over a summer option that is gone.

The company published on its Instagram and website that it was a heartfelt decision, and locals agree. "Sad to see it go, it was an affordable way to take the family to play in the water ... Sometimes I'd go on Friday evening and share a margarita with the wife," one Reddit user wrote. While many share that sentiment, the closure comes during a time when the Port of Corpus Christi has been undergoing a water crisis, prompting others to disagree. "The bigger economic hardship will come when we just don't [have] enough water for [businesses] and they inevitably leave," another replied.

Another local staple, Blue Frog Mercantile, also announced its closure after 20 years in business on the same day Hurricane Alley did. An odd coincidence, but one that's hitting fans in Corpus Christi particularly hard. As for the waterpark's 2026 season pass holders, all tickets will be refunded to the original form of payment.