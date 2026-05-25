The 5 Most Breathtaking Places To Go Camping In Texas' Mountains
Thanks to the vast area that Texas covers, the state offers a variety of dramatic vistas. Remote beaches, green hills, and pristine lakes are often the go-to destinations for campers in the Lone Star State. However, Texas also has mountain territory that might catch one by surprise, with sweeping valleys and lofty mountains that disappear into the sky.
Towering mountains are rarely the first thing that comes to mind when picturing Texas' landscape. Yet, that's exactly what the landscapes in the west of the state offer. Visitors to these areas can look forward to dramatic views of plunging canyons, imposing peaks, and sunset-lit valleys. However, unlike many other states that have a plethora of dispersed camping in public areas, most of Texas' land is privately owned, leaving state parks, national parks, and other government-owned lands as the only accessible options for campers.
In this guide, we've rounded up some of the best places in Texas for camping, with a focus on mountain areas with gorgeous views. We've looked through firsthand accounts of camping in these places on blogs, magazines, Reddit, and YouTube. Official information about the campsites or parks comes from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department or the National Park Service.
Big Bend National Park
One of the most beautiful, under-the-radar gems of the South is Big Bend National Park (around 220 miles from Odessa), covering 801,163 acres, with miles of remote, wild desert landscapes and stunning night skies that alone are reason enough to visit, according to one Redditor. The park has different camping areas, but those looking for mountain views generally head to the campsites at Chisos Mountain Basin, which connects to some of the park's popular mountain trails, like the Boot Canyon Trail or the Emory Peak Trail (leading to the highest point in the park).
Guadalupe Mountains National Park
Home to the highest peak in Texas, Guadalupe Mountains National Park is Texas' least-visited national park (and has stunning fall foliage). This remote park sits on Texas' northern border, around 110 miles from El Paso. It features panoramic views of miles of open land from the 8,751-foot Guadalupe Peak. The most convenient campsite for hiking Guadalupe Peak is the Pine Springs Campground, which lies at the base of the mountain, has pretty views of the surrounding shrubs and hills (as YouTuber Cameron Hall shares), and includes 20 tent sites and 13 RV sites.
Davis Mountains State Park
Located in the Chihuahuan Desert just outside Fort Davis, Davis Mountains State Park is an underrated destination with "sky island" mountains. The park offers 26 full-hookup sites (water, electricity, and sewage), 34 partial-hookup sites (water and electricity), and 33 sites with water only. At a higher elevation (800 feet), there are a few primitive backcountry sites with beautiful sunset views (per a Reddit post), accessible only on foot. Visitors to this park can expect wide-open views of miles and miles of the Chihuahuan Desert, with its shrub-dotted slopes and mountains far away in the distance.
Big Bend Ranch State Park
Like its neighboring national park, Big Bend Ranch State Park has equally iconic views, but with fewer crowds. Visitors to the park typically stay in Terlingua (13 miles from the eastern entrance at Lajitas) or the Fort Davis-Marfa-Alpine area, more than 100 miles away. But a trip here is worth it; the park features dramatic mountain vistas, narrow slot canyons, and miles of untamed land. All camping here is primitive, with a mix of drive-in, hike-in, and equestrian sites. A Gear Junkie camper says their favorite campsite for canyon views is Guale Mesa II.
Palo Duro Canyon State Park
This underrated state park is known as Texas' less-crowded Grand Canyon (25 miles from Amarillo) and features stunning views of steep canyons, plunging valleys, and unique geological formations. It has more than 100 campsites offering a mix of primitive and developed camping. Some sites have water and electricity, some have just water, some are entirely primitive, and the park even offers luxurious glamping opportunities. Texas Parks & Wildlife Magazine suggests Hackberry sites No. 9 and 10 for river access and canyon views. Don't forget to look up at night; the park has incredible starry skies.