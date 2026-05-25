The 5 Most Breathtaking Places To Go Camping In Texas' Mountains

Thanks to the vast area that Texas covers, the state offers a variety of dramatic vistas. Remote beaches, green hills, and pristine lakes are often the go-to destinations for campers in the Lone Star State. However, Texas also has mountain territory that might catch one by surprise, with sweeping valleys and lofty mountains that disappear into the sky.

Towering mountains are rarely the first thing that comes to mind when picturing Texas' landscape. Yet, that's exactly what the landscapes in the west of the state offer. Visitors to these areas can look forward to dramatic views of plunging canyons, imposing peaks, and sunset-lit valleys. However, unlike many other states that have a plethora of dispersed camping in public areas, most of Texas' land is privately owned, leaving state parks, national parks, and other government-owned lands as the only accessible options for campers.

In this guide, we've rounded up some of the best places in Texas for camping, with a focus on mountain areas with gorgeous views. We've looked through firsthand accounts of camping in these places on blogs, magazines, Reddit, and YouTube. Official information about the campsites or parks comes from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department or the National Park Service.