The Best Oʻahu Ridge Hikes That Offer Incredible Views Without The Crowds

With two volcanic mountain ranges, the Ko'olau to the east and the Wai'anae to the west, O'ahu is easily one of the world's best hiking destinations. If you visit, you'll likely hear about the Diamond Head Crater Summit Trail and the Lanikai Pillbox Trail, the latter of which particularly offers some of the most picture-perfect views in all of Hawaii. However, both of these trails are also very busy. Luckily, O'ahu is also threaded with ridge trails with some of the finest views of the island, and some of them even allow you to escape the crowds at the same time.

Before attempting any of them, you need to consider why these ridge hikes are uncrowded. Some require permits or escorts, while others demand scrambling and rope skills. Most require a strong head for heights, while the muddy conditions on others are a primary concern. These trails are considered unsuitable for children and inexperienced hikers. You should also start early, because the midday sun can be fierce, and clouds can build through the afternoon — obscuring the very views that you set out for. In fact, all of the views described in this article are subject to weather conditions. Bring plenty of water and snacks, and wear long pants to protect your skin from the sun and thick overgrowth.

Each trail here has been cross-referenced with hiking blogs and local websites, including Noah Lang Photography and Journey Era, alongside hiking platforms like AllTrails and mountain identification sites like PeakVisor. Additionally, we made sure to only include legal trails since some iconic Hawaii hikes are now illegal for scary reasons. Here are some of the best ridge hikes in O'ahu that offer those famous views — but without too much company.