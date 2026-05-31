10 Things You Didn't Realize Could Get You Banned From An Airline

Most airline passengers know that major misconduct on a plane, like physically assaulting a crew member, becoming severely intoxicated, or smoking and vaping in the bathroom, can quickly get a person removed from a specific flight or even permanently banned from an airline. However, there are also a surprising number of lesser-known actions that can result in a ban.

Some of the issues we'll look at here are fairly apparent in-air safety violations, but others fall into more of a gray area, involving things like attire, etiquette disputes, and behavior on the internet. So-called travel hacks like skiplagging can seriously violate airline rules, while disruptive behavior, such as refusing to move a seat out of its reclined position, can have more serious consequences than many travelers know. As you read on, you'll learn about 10 things you probably didn't realize could get you banned from an airline,

High-authority travel sites and blogs like Fodor's, Conde Nast Traveler, View from the Wing, and Live and Let's Fly; legal sites like Criminal Defense Lawyer; news and entertainment sites like People Magazine, the New York Post, and Thrillist; and government sites like the FAA and the Federal Register all assisted in finding the details needed for this article.