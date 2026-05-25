Nearly Half Of Chicago's Beaches Are Cracking Down On A Fee Travelers Should Be Aware Of In 2026

Chicago sits on the edge of Lake Michigan, one of America's five stunning Great Lakes. With 26 miles of shoreline and 22 public beaches open Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Windy City has plenty of space for outdoor recreation. But before you head out to one of its lakefront beaches this summer, make sure you're aware of recent changes implemented by the city, specifically with regard to parking. The Chicago Park District has installed new gates at parking lots beside 10 city beaches, and when you pull in, your license plate will be scanned — and after 15 minutes, parking charges automatically apply.

To be clear, it's still free to enter all 22 public beaches, including popular swim spots like the lively North Avenue Beach. Fees only apply to parking, and this summer, the city is cracking down on the rules. The 10 public beaches in question — the ones where new gates have been installed this season — have been paid parking areas since 2009, per NBC Chicago. But regulations haven't always been strictly enforced, and that's about to change with the addition of automated parking gates.

If you're driving to city beaches, including North Avenue, Rainbow, Waveland Park, 63rd Street Beach, Oakwood, and Foster, to name a few of the ten, you'll have a short grace period to unload the car and drop off passengers. After fifteen minutes, if you're still in the lot, you'll be charged accordingly. Fees vary depending on the location, ranging from about $4 per hour to a maximum of about $24 for a full day.