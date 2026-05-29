Not Portland, Not Denver: This Vibrant City Has The Most Breweries In The US

You could spend a year in Chicago and still not see every brewery. Luckily, some of the city's breweries are clustered together, making it easy for visitors to hop between them. One must-see destination is Malt Row in Ravenswood, one of Chicago's most vibrant neighborhoods. This area in the Ravenswood Industrial Corridor includes nearly a dozen breweries, including the historic Begyle Brewing, which was the first to open in the area. Begyle offers both indoor and outdoor seating with food trucks on weekends in warmer weather, with board games and Skee-Ball to keep visitors entertained. One Google reviewer calls it "One of my favorite breweries in all of Chicago!" praising its "great beer selection" and location that's "...tucked away from the main road."

The thriving, artsy neighborhood of Logan Square is also home to many breweries. Illinois Brewing names it "one happening neighborhood for craft beer." One popular spot is Hopewell Brewing Company, a self-crafted brewery that focuses on bright, easy-going beers and community — their slogan is "there's no I in beer." They frequently host community events and pop-ups with local restaurants. "The beers are great, diverse, and tasty. The staff and vibes — equally as awesome," writes one Google reviewer. Even more breweries are in the adjacent neighborhood of Avondale, including Revolution Brewing Company, Illinois' largest independent brewery. Their 90,000-square-foot brewery houses a German beer-hall-inspired taproom and frequently hosts community events. One guest on Google wrote that he "Love sitting in a taproom when you can watch them working in the brewery and sitting near all the BA barrels."

Finally, Pilsen, one of the world's coolest neighborhoods, is home to both Alulu Brewery and Monochrome Brewing, two spots that made the Infatuation's list of the top 20 breweries in the city. Both offer standout Mexican-inspired beers made in Chicago. "As a born and raised Pilsenite, I'm so happy there's a brewery here!" writes one Google reviewer of Alulu Brewery, adding, "The outside patio is perfect when you want to enjoy the Chicago summer weather!"