Between Chattanooga And Knoxville Is Tennessee's Growing City Renowned For Fishing And Downtown Fun
Tennessee is a very popular state for travelers in the U.S., welcoming well over 100 million visitors a year. Most of them focus on Nashville and its surrounding region, but if you'd like to avoid the tourist crowds and focus more on nature-based destinations this time around, there's a small but ever-growing town about 2.5 hours away that offers just what you're looking for. Dayton has only 8,000 residents (at the time of writing), yet the city and its attractions are growing at a steady pace. Niche reviewers also describe the locals as "friendly" and compliment the variety of locally-owned businesses. Downtown, in particular, is one of the main highlights of a Dayton trip, boasting not only historic interest but also an array of welcoming shops.
With that said, the outdoor attractions are a big draw for visitors, too. The city's proximity to the Tennessee River's Chickamauga Lake gives you opportunities for boating, kayaking, paddleboarding, and, of course, fishing, which the area is famous for. The lake's reputation for trophy-sized largemouth bass precedes it. For those who want to focus on hiking instead, there's always the Laurel-Snow State Natural Area, located 3 miles out of town.
Dayton is also conveniently located about 38 miles northeast of Chattanooga and 80 miles southwest of Knoxville. Since U.S. Route 27 runs straight through town, traveling to both is usually easy. Thanks to its proximity to potential day trip destinations — and the fact that public transportation options in the area are sparse — many travelers choose to come here by car. Even those flying in through Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, the nearest major entryway, might want to consider getting a rental.
Dayton's growing downtown has historic charm and local shops
While Chattanooga is Tennessee's "scenic city," with a flourishing arts scene, Dayton has its own type of downtown charm to offer visitors. The city has been experiencing steady growth for decades, and constant efforts continue to be made in revitalizing its downtown. At the time of writing, these include making the area more walkable and adding new recreation facilities. More businesses are coming to the neighborhood, but the historic character remains a major draw as well.
Not only does the city boast a background that dates back to the 19th century, but its downtown is also the site of the famous Scopes "Monkey" Trial of 1925, which centered around a local substitute science teacher, John T. Scopes, being tried and found guilty for teaching evolution (a verdict that was later overturned). The Rhea County Courthouse, where the event took place, now houses a museum where you can watch a reenactment of the trial and learn more about the legal battle, as well as the conflict between evolution and creationism at the time.
Another way to add to your fun day exploring downtown is to stop by a couple of local stores. The Gathering Place, located right down the street from the courthouse, has an eclectic selection, from gifts and kitchenware to toys and collectibles. There's a tearoom where you can browse for china, and the store also sells lots of seasonal decor. Music enthusiasts might want to go to Main Stage Music. Founded in 2003, this is a beloved local business selling guitars, harmonicas, drums, keyboards, amplifiers, accessories, and more. Want to plan a day trip? Drive the half hour to Soddy-Daisy. It's a creative haven with an idyllic lake and local culture.
Fishing and outdoor recreation in Dayton
Tennessee may be one of the best fall foliage destinations in the U.S., but the Dayton outdoors can be enjoyed for more than just one season. Because the city sits so close to Chickamauga Lake, visitors have a lot of fun activities to look forward to. Fishing, in particular, is among the most popular, with the city even being nicknamed "The Bass Fishing Capital of the South." Because Chickamauga Lake is a reservoir inside a river, you get a mix of quick and slow waters, making it possible to fish for a wide variety of species. These include walleye, bluegill, catfish, sauger, and, of course, smallmouth and largemouth bass. Many of these are stocked annually, and the area hosts several tournaments during the year — some with hundreds of participants. The Tennessee Big Bass Classic (Dayton's stop on the Big Bass Tour) is among the biggest, and it welcomes anglers of all experience levels. Other water activities to enjoy in Chickamauga Lake include boating, kayaking, and paddleboarding.
Not a fan of maritime activities? Drive the 10 minutes to Laurel-Snow State Natural Area. It spans over 2,200 acres and features two waterfalls, plus creeks, gorges, scenic overlooks, and an impressive selection of flora and fauna. There are several trails from which you can take it all in, which range in difficulty between moderate and hard. The Laurel Falls Trail is the most popular of the bunch. It's wooded, well-marked, and scenic, but it can get a bit crowded on weekends. You don't have to let your outdoor adventures end here. Pikeville, located 25 minutes away, makes for a great next destination. It's one of Tennessee's friendliest towns, tucked into a valley full of misty waterfalls and purple mountains.