Between Chattanooga And Knoxville Is Tennessee's Growing City Renowned For Fishing And Downtown Fun

Tennessee is a very popular state for travelers in the U.S., welcoming well over 100 million visitors a year. Most of them focus on Nashville and its surrounding region, but if you'd like to avoid the tourist crowds and focus more on nature-based destinations this time around, there's a small but ever-growing town about 2.5 hours away that offers just what you're looking for. Dayton has only 8,000 residents (at the time of writing), yet the city and its attractions are growing at a steady pace. Niche reviewers also describe the locals as "friendly" and compliment the variety of locally-owned businesses. Downtown, in particular, is one of the main highlights of a Dayton trip, boasting not only historic interest but also an array of welcoming shops.

With that said, the outdoor attractions are a big draw for visitors, too. The city's proximity to the Tennessee River's Chickamauga Lake gives you opportunities for boating, kayaking, paddleboarding, and, of course, fishing, which the area is famous for. The lake's reputation for trophy-sized largemouth bass precedes it. For those who want to focus on hiking instead, there's always the Laurel-Snow State Natural Area, located 3 miles out of town.

Dayton is also conveniently located about 38 miles northeast of Chattanooga and 80 miles southwest of Knoxville. Since U.S. Route 27 runs straight through town, traveling to both is usually easy. Thanks to its proximity to potential day trip destinations — and the fact that public transportation options in the area are sparse — many travelers choose to come here by car. Even those flying in through Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, the nearest major entryway, might want to consider getting a rental.