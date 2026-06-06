10 Caribbean Island Destinations That Are Most Popular With Boomers

To qualify as a boomer, you must have been born between 1946 and 1964. That means that at the time of writing, the youngest boomers out there are 62 years old, and the oldest have reached the celebratory milestone of 80 years young. The gap between those two extremes is not insignificant; 60 is the new 50, or so some say, and although nobody is going to deny that we begin to slow down in our latter years, there are plenty of octogenarians out there who have ample enough energy for a tropical island getaway. For boomers, the Caribbean is the third most popular travel destination (as per the Senior List), and since boomers make up around 13% of the global population (according to Visual Capitalist), that's a lot of footfall. So, why does the Caribbean draw so many elderly travelers?

Well, to begin with, Boomers tend to have a little bit more money in their pockets than some other generations (according to Pew Research). No, they are not all sleeping on mattresses stuffed with hundred-dollar bills, but they skew affluent, and that opens parts of the Caribbean that are ill-suited to budget travel. Second, it's a great place to unwind. Yes, many boomers are fit and active; the idea of a high-impact vacation filled with bungee jumps and rock climbing makes for a pleasant joie de vivre narrative, but reality checks ensue. It's okay to favor quiet walks on the beach at 70; your rockabilly former self will forgive you.

So yes, the premise that there are experiences you can only find in the Caribbean is a sound one, and sure, many boomers gravitate towards Caribbean vacations that hint at a slower pace of life. Tropical paradises with soft sand, exclusive locations where deep pockets are a definite advantage? This is a curated list, compiled with those very things in mind.