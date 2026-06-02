Hawaii's Largest Artificial Lake Is A Scenic Gem With Fishing, Outdoor Fun, And Mountain Views

Kauai is often referred to as the Garden Island because of its lush natural landscapes, which include old-growth tropical rainforests, dramatic mountains, flowing rivers, and tumbling waterfalls. However, not all of Kauai's many attractions are completely natural. Though it's only the 4th largest of the Hawaiian Islands, Kauai is home to the largest manmade reservoir in the entire archipelago: Waita Reservoir. Visitors here can enjoy great fishing, as well as a variety of other outdoor activities, set against the backdrop of the stunning mountain views for which Kauai is famous.

Waita Reservoir sits in a valley above the town of Koloa, one of the the most beautiful and underrated small towns in Hawaii. Both the reservoir and the town are surrounded by dramatic scenery thanks to the Black Mountain Range and Mt. Haupu. Known as Kauai's Guardian, this massive mountain provides amazing views and serves as an incredible backdrop while spending time at the lake.

As scenic as it is, Waita Reservoir is not natural. The lake was formed in the early 1900s for irrigation purposes when a dam was constructed at the edge of an existing marsh which was fed by the Wailua River. Today, it's mostly used for outdoor activities such as fishing, birding, and nature watching. However, while Waita Reservoir is an outstanding outlet to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities while spending time on Kauai, there is a catch. The reservoir and surrounding lands are privately owned and not accessible to the general public. So, the only way to experience what this lake has to offer, including arguably some of Kauai's best views, is to hire a private guide or go with a tour group.