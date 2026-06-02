Hawaii's Largest Artificial Lake Is A Scenic Gem With Fishing, Outdoor Fun, And Mountain Views
Kauai is often referred to as the Garden Island because of its lush natural landscapes, which include old-growth tropical rainforests, dramatic mountains, flowing rivers, and tumbling waterfalls. However, not all of Kauai's many attractions are completely natural. Though it's only the 4th largest of the Hawaiian Islands, Kauai is home to the largest manmade reservoir in the entire archipelago: Waita Reservoir. Visitors here can enjoy great fishing, as well as a variety of other outdoor activities, set against the backdrop of the stunning mountain views for which Kauai is famous.
Waita Reservoir sits in a valley above the town of Koloa, one of the the most beautiful and underrated small towns in Hawaii. Both the reservoir and the town are surrounded by dramatic scenery thanks to the Black Mountain Range and Mt. Haupu. Known as Kauai's Guardian, this massive mountain provides amazing views and serves as an incredible backdrop while spending time at the lake.
As scenic as it is, Waita Reservoir is not natural. The lake was formed in the early 1900s for irrigation purposes when a dam was constructed at the edge of an existing marsh which was fed by the Wailua River. Today, it's mostly used for outdoor activities such as fishing, birding, and nature watching. However, while Waita Reservoir is an outstanding outlet to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities while spending time on Kauai, there is a catch. The reservoir and surrounding lands are privately owned and not accessible to the general public. So, the only way to experience what this lake has to offer, including arguably some of Kauai's best views, is to hire a private guide or go with a tour group.
Enjoy freshwater fishing for exotic species at Waita Reservoir
Fishing is on most lists of the best things to do on Kauai. However, more often than not, those lists refer to saltwater and deep sea fishing for species such as mahi-mahi. Fishing in Waita Reservoir is an entirely different experience. For one, it's freshwater. Secondly, it offers anglers a change to catch several species which are not indigenous to Hawaii, including a couple that are only found in a handful of spots throughout the U.S.
The top catch for anglers on Waita Reservoir is a trio of bass species: largemouth, smallmouth, and peacock. None of these species is native to Hawaii, but have been stocked in the reservoir over the years. Both largemouth and smallmouth are common and popular throughout the continental U.S. Peacock bass, however, are only found in Hawaii and Florida. These colorful fish are native to the Amazon River Basin in South America. So, booking a trip with an outfitter such as Koloa Bass Fishing or Kaua'i Bass Fishing provides a unique opportunity to catch one in the U.S.
In addition to the bass species, anglers can also target tilapia on Waita Reservoir. Originally stocked in Hawaiian waters to provide forage for introduced species, these cichlids have developed into a popular gamefish themselves. Fishermen can use either fly or conventional tackle for each of the bass species, as well as tilapia — and tours often provide rods and bait.
Enjoy outdoor recreation with scenic mountain views around Waita Reservoir
Although Waita Reservoir is best known for fishing, the surrounding scenery is quite compelling for anyone who enjoys spending time in nature. Those wishing to get an up-close look at the rainforests and mountain range surrounding the lake, most of which is private land, can do so by booking an ATV tour or a zipline tour with Koloa Zipline. The 1/2-mile long Waita zipline is just one leg of an 8-line tour. The entire tour takes around 3.5-hours to complete and gives you a unique aerial view of the reservoir, surrounding rainforest and mountains, the Kauai coastline, and more.
ATV tours also include areas beyond Waita Reservoir, as the reservoir is often used as a scenic lunch stop for longer tours going throughout Kauai. So, you'll get to see more of the island's stunning landscapes beyond the mountains and rainforest adjacent to Waita Reservoir. While exploring the area around the lake, visitors have an opportunity to catch a glimpse of a variety of wildlife ranging from endangered Hawaiian ducks (Koloa Maoli) to Hawaiian boars (Pua'a).
Getting to Kauai typically involves flying into Lihue Airport (LIH). From there, it's about a 20-minute drive to Koloa. Visitors can browse cute boutiques and get a feel for Hawaiian heritage in Koloa while awaiting their tour to Waita Reservoir. After visiting the reservoir, those wanting to experience some additional watersports can take the 30 minute drive west to Pakala Village and spend a day at Infinities beach, a gorgeous spot with impeccable waves and relatively sparse crowds. Further north more stunning views await on Kauai's famed Nā Pali Coast, one of the world's most beautiful coastlines.