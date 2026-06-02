Washington's Highest Point On Fidalgo Island Is A Mountain Beauty For Hiking And Breathtaking Lake Views

There are a few ways to get to the top of Mount Erie and access these amazing views. The easiest is by car, as there's a narrow paved road leading to the summit. There's a small parking lot with about 25 parking spaces — so arrive early to snag a spot — and convenient restrooms. However, if you're able, the best way to experience the beauty of Mount Erie is to explore the Anacortes Community Forest Lands and the 160 plus acres of Mount Erie Park by hiking one of its many scenic trails.

There are three primary routes on AllTrails that you can take via the Sugarloaf Mountain, Whistle Lake, and Mount Erie Loop trails. The first two of these are between four to five miles and are listed as "moderate" difficulty, taking most hikers two to three hours to complete. The last route is a bit more challenging at almost 10 miles roundtrip, and it might take you over six hours. Regardless of which trail you choose, you'll find yourself walking through a classic PNW forest with tall mossy pine trees, maples, and alders with ferns carpeting the understory. The trails are well-maintained with good signage throughout, but may have some steep and rocky sections that can be a bit slippery in wet weather. Always wear sturdy, grippy hiking shoes on the trails.

One added note, be aware that conditions change throughout the year. If you plan to hike during the cold or rainy seasons, the trails may be more challenging. For up to date conditions, you can check out Washington Trails Association trip reports for Mount Erie Park to see what others are saying about the status of the trails. A few of these reports note that to avoid walking back in rough conditions they hiked to the summit and simply walked back down the roads, either to the Sugarloaf or Whistle Lake trailheads where they started.