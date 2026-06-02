Washington's Highest Point On Fidalgo Island Is A Mountain Beauty For Hiking And Breathtaking Lake Views
The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the most scenic islands in the contiguous United States. While each one is worth a visit, Fidalgo Island, just a ferry ride away from the San Juan Islands, is home to a must-see for panoramic views of the Puget Sound and beyond — the Mount Erie summit. The highest point on Fidalgo Island, Mount Erie summit stands at 1,250 feet elevation, a vantage point from which you'll take in breathtaking views, and can set off on multiple trails.
Mount Erie provides visitors and hikers with amazing vistas of not only the island itself but the wider Puget Sound lowlands, the San Juan Islands, and even distant landscapes such as the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges. On the rare clear day, you can even see Mount Rainier in all her glory.
If it's a cloudy day, as is typical in the Pacific Northwest outside of summer, don't fear missing out on great views. Fidalgo Island itself is a beauty to behold with Lake Erie, Lake Campbell, and Whistle Lake all within eyeshot. One of the most characteristic features of this view is Goodin Island, which sits within Lake Campbell. Fun fact, this type of geologic formation — an island within a lake within an island — is known as a recursive or nested island. The more you know!
Hike or drive to Mount Erie summit
There are a few ways to get to the top of Mount Erie and access these amazing views. The easiest is by car, as there's a narrow paved road leading to the summit. There's a small parking lot with about 25 parking spaces — so arrive early to snag a spot — and convenient restrooms. However, if you're able, the best way to experience the beauty of Mount Erie is to explore the Anacortes Community Forest Lands and the 160 plus acres of Mount Erie Park by hiking one of its many scenic trails.
There are three primary routes on AllTrails that you can take via the Sugarloaf Mountain, Whistle Lake, and Mount Erie Loop trails. The first two of these are between four to five miles and are listed as "moderate" difficulty, taking most hikers two to three hours to complete. The last route is a bit more challenging at almost 10 miles roundtrip, and it might take you over six hours. Regardless of which trail you choose, you'll find yourself walking through a classic PNW forest with tall mossy pine trees, maples, and alders with ferns carpeting the understory. The trails are well-maintained with good signage throughout, but may have some steep and rocky sections that can be a bit slippery in wet weather. Always wear sturdy, grippy hiking shoes on the trails.
One added note, be aware that conditions change throughout the year. If you plan to hike during the cold or rainy seasons, the trails may be more challenging. For up to date conditions, you can check out Washington Trails Association trip reports for Mount Erie Park to see what others are saying about the status of the trails. A few of these reports note that to avoid walking back in rough conditions they hiked to the summit and simply walked back down the roads, either to the Sugarloaf or Whistle Lake trailheads where they started.
Best time to visit Fidalgo Island and how to get there
The best time to visit to catch the views from Mount Erie's summit is from May to September, when the chance of rain and overcast days is less likely. Remember, though, this is the Pacific Northwest so the chances of rain are never zero — especially during the shoulder seasons. Plan accordingly and bring layers for your hike. This could include a light rain shell and a change of socks should you catch an unexpected downpour as well as a hat, sunscreen, and plenty of water for hot sunny afternoons.
If you plan to stay overnight after your hike, check out the northern part of the island, Anacortes, with its eclectic shops and charming festivals, where you can find plenty of options for lodging and dining. Want to continue exploring Washington? Consider heading to the San Juan Islands with wildly pristine views and fun activities.
To get to Fidalgo Island from out of state, you can fly into Anacortes Regional Airport (OTS) via Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). From there it's just a 15 to 20 minute drive to any part of the island. There's no better way to see the beauty of the Pacific Northwest than by car: Take the scenic route which includes a ferry and a drive through one of Washington's most underrated islands, Whidbey Island. Take your time to enjoy the forest views and small town vibes before crossing over the famous Deception Pass Bridge, one of America's most beautiful.