America's 8 Beaches With The Most Whale Sightings (And The Best Time To See Them)

At any given time in the United States, you can find whales migrating along the coasts. From easy-to-spot humpbacks to gray whales that favor shallower waters close to the coastlines, each coastal state seems to offer a unique take on whale watching from the shore.

To spot a whale from shore, slowly scan the water, looking for plumes of water erupting from the surface. These occur when the whale exhales, and from a distance they can resemble clouds of smoke. If you can, use binoculars, which you may be able to borrow from a state park or designated whale-watching site.

While the best place to whale watch up close is often on a boat, there are several beaches and coastal lookout points in the U.S. that are places for seeing whales in action as they travel, hunt, play, and care for their young. Discover some of them (and when to visit) in this roundup of America's eight beaches with the most whale sightings. In addition to crunching the numbers on how many cetaceans fill the waters near these locations, each destination was also evaluated for the quality of its whale-watching opportunities.