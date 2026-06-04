Charming Texas Beach Towns That Feel Like A Caribbean Vacation
The most Caribbean beach town you visit this year might not be in the Caribbean at all. In fact, it might be on the Gulf Coast of Texas, where a surprisingly tropical side of the state upends the image of cowboy boots and cattle ranches. Thanks to the warm, humid climate along Texas' coastline, certain Texan beach towns have come to resemble places travelers associate with islands further south. When these towns are topped off with swaying palms, colorful beach houses, and bright blue bays, the resemblance is almost uncanny.
All of this is to say that a Caribbean getaway is closer than you might have imagined, and you don't need to worry about an international flight or currency exchange. These are six towns in Texas that you can get to with a straightforward domestic flight or drive from nearby hubs. They've each got something particularly Caribbean in look — whether that be the sun-bleached fishing huts or shores dappled with seashells — but it's the feeling of having your swimsuit on and a piña colada in hand that brings in the final touch of Caribbean spirit.
South Padre Island
South Padre Island is the obvious choice for a Caribbean-like escape in Texas, even branding itself as Texas's "only tropical island paradise," but it's for good reason. The island town has tropical charm and miles of beaches on the Gulf, about a 45-minute drive from the Brownsville South Padre International Airport. At the town's Isla Blanca Park, named 2026's best beach in Texas by USA Today, you'll find white sand, clear water, and kiteboarders. You can even stop by the island's Sea Turtle, Inc., to catch a public release of sea turtle hatchlings in the summer.
Rockport
Texas' first Blue Wave-certified beach can be found in Rockport, but that's not the only feature of this town that gives it a Caribbean flair. While the Blue Wave designation highlights the pristineness and safety of Rockport Beach, it's also delightfully picturesque, with thatched palapas, palm trees, and a swimmable saltwater pool. In the town itself, you'll find seaside-themed shops like the shell-stocked Sea Shell Shoppe or the nautically decorated Treasure Islander Shop. The town is easy to reach, too — about a 40-minute drive from the Corpus Christi International Airport.
Port Isabel
With its white lighthouse, boat-filled marina, and docks set in shimmering blue waters, you might mistake Port Isabel for a town in the Bahamas. It's actually just across the bridge from South Padre Island, but it stands out more for its fishing community. Numerous fishing charters dotted around its waterfront can guide you on a fishing excursion — Dolphin Docks is a popular operator with 4.6 stars from Google Reviews, where you can also join dolphin watch cruises. On land, climb up the Port Isabel Lighthouse and get some ceviche at the neighboring Los Tortugo's Seafood Market.
Surfside Beach
If its name doesn't already evoke Caribbean vibes, then perhaps its colorful stilted houses and palm tree-lined shores do. Surfside Beach is one of Texas' most beautiful, family-friendly beaches, with a 4-mile shoreline framed by beachfront bars and surf shops. The town offers a couple of unique coastal activities, too. It's a fruitful spot in Texas for shell-hunting, and the Surfside Crabbing Pier is a well-reviewed site for catching crustaceans. Surfside Beach is a doable day trip from Houston, about an hour drive from the city.
Matagorda
A small community of under 300 residents, Matagorda is set in the ecologically diverse wetlands of Texas' barrier islands region. It's more reminiscent of the lush nature reserves of the Caribbean than bustling tourist spots: Boardwalks snake through tidal flats, and a sweep of birds from spoonbills to egrets wade at the Matagorda Bay Nature Park. At Matagorda Beach, you can lie out on the soft sand or hunt for seashells, and you can get there in just under two hours from Houston.
Port Aransas
Sitting at the end of a long barrier island, Port Aransas is a salty-sweet Gulf Coast escape with pristine beaches, about a 45-minute drive from the Corpus Christi International Airport. Golf carts are a common mode of transportation here — Coastal Cactus Carts is one rental option with 4.9 stars from Google Reviews, and it's under a 15-minute walk from the beach. You'll see colorful vacation homes lining the shores or boats sailing in from the observation deck at Roberts Point Park. Visit in April to see the sand sculptures competing in the Texas Sandfest.