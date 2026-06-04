Charming Texas Beach Towns That Feel Like A Caribbean Vacation

The most Caribbean beach town you visit this year might not be in the Caribbean at all. In fact, it might be on the Gulf Coast of Texas, where a surprisingly tropical side of the state upends the image of cowboy boots and cattle ranches. Thanks to the warm, humid climate along Texas' coastline, certain Texan beach towns have come to resemble places travelers associate with islands further south. When these towns are topped off with swaying palms, colorful beach houses, and bright blue bays, the resemblance is almost uncanny.

All of this is to say that a Caribbean getaway is closer than you might have imagined, and you don't need to worry about an international flight or currency exchange. These are six towns in Texas that you can get to with a straightforward domestic flight or drive from nearby hubs. They've each got something particularly Caribbean in look — whether that be the sun-bleached fishing huts or shores dappled with seashells — but it's the feeling of having your swimsuit on and a piña colada in hand that brings in the final touch of Caribbean spirit.